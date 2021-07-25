ArenaSwap: The First BSC Based Platform Making Yield Farming Fun

NEW YORK, July 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The process of farming yields in the Defi world has for quite some time proven to be among the most lucrative crypto investment options of our day. Many platforms launch every other day, each promising to provide excellent yield farming services, but instead ending up providing services very similar to the commonly known ones today.

Due to the absence of fun in the Defi world, investors pull out of projects once they realize their targeted profits, and search for other lucrative products. However, what if there was a platform to provide the much-needed profitable activities with mind-blowing fun?

A new innovative, self-sustained and advanced network is launching yield farming services in the crypto world. This platform, ArenaSwap, will bring an entirely new twist to the crypto Defi world, a synchrony of yield farming and fun.

What is ArenaSwap?

ArenaSwap is the first Binance smart-chain-based Dex project to merge interesting NFT, gaming and gambling options with yield farming. This decentralized exchange platform is on a mission to provide interactive storytelling and gamification into the yield farming and gambling world, thus providing an opportunity for its assets to increase in value perpetually.

This new platform will introduce a vast array of gaming, gambling, NFT, and yield farming options for utter simplicity and reliability. Let’s dig deeper into the platform, how it works, and the services it provides.

The ArenaSwap network provides a center where investors and users can explore, play, collect and receive rewards for just playing. This platform currently provides services using highly deflationary tokens, NFTs, and gaming options.

Utterly Deflationary Utility Token

The platform has its native token labeled ARENA , which helps provide the platform’s services. This token aims to be digital gold by increasing in value perpetually.

Moreover, the platform is structuring a decreasing supply model where the number of tokens burnt is higher than the number of tokens released. Therefore, yield farmers will benefit vastly from this network since the tokens will continually rise in value. Among the deflationary policies instituted include;

3% of amounts collected in betting pools for each battle is burned

In every jackpot, 25% will be burned

85% of quantities used in IGO is burned

In Pyramid Royale, 15% of pot amount is burned

In every Gladiatorial Odyssey, 80% of the entry fee is burnt

85% of sales when purchasing loot boxes is burnt

75% of the deposit fee will buyback ARENA tokens for burning

NFT’s Generate Token Rewards

This network uses NFTs and Defi tokens to reward users for their participation in gaming, gambling, or NFT creation in the network. For instance, as mentioned earlier, there are two kinds of gladiators, major gladiators and minor gladiators.

Major Gladiators and NFTs

Major gladiators (prominent or star gladiators) will participate in the big platform arena , containing 3 participants in each round, black, red, and green team gladiators. One person who bet on the winning gladiator will be randomly selected and awarded the victory NFT award. However, as long as a user bet on the winning gladiator, they will enjoy a share of the pool of bet tokens. 90% of the betting tokens will be paid to the winning team bettors based on their bet.

Remember, for a person to earn the Victory NFT award, they must have participated in the betting pool, been in the winning Gladiators Team. The larger the bet in the pool, the higher the chance of winning the victory NFT.

The Victory NFT represents a share of ownership in the gladiator, meaning you will be a beneficiary of every win. As the gladiator grows in levels and earns more experience, so does your NFT value. During the resignation of the gladiator, their NFT value may increase, meaning the NFT holder benefits even further.

In the major NFT section, there will be an Initial gladiator offering conducted. At this IGO , the value of gladiator NFTs will be low since these gladiators are not yet registered in the roster.

Currently, the roster has 5 gladiators but it’s expanding to reach their target of at least 16 gladiators. The NFT holders of the winning gladiator will share 3% of the pool token in the betting. Each of these gladiators has a full backstory showing their relationship with other gladiators, their mission and combat style.

Following every IGO, a lucky investor will earn a limited edition IGO NFT, which has a unique serial number. These limited editions are rarer than the normal IGO NFTs, hence their value is higher than standard IGO NFTs.

Minor Gladiators and NFTs

Minor gladiators are small players in the network who will never reach the major gladiator arena. Minor gladiators are custom NFTs created and owned by the platform users. The minor gladiator NFTs will possess features like uniqueness.

To get the customizable NFTs, you need to get loot boxes. Fortunately, there are several easy ways of acquiring the loot boxes, including getting them when your opponent drops them in battle, getting them in airdrops, and staking other tokens. You can find ready armor and weapons, minor gladiators, and monstrous pets in the loot box.

What About Gaming?

There are excellent gaming alternatives in this platform, divided into the major and minor gladiator sections. The entire gaming section is yet to launch since according to the website, is still a work in progress, set to launch in the 3rd quarter of 2021. This game’s launch will bring an Arena for major gladiators, and a pyramid royale for minor gladiators.

The Arena for Major Gladiators

The major gladiators play in the gaming arena , where each round has three players, red, black, and green teams. According to the litepaper, Red and black teams have very high chances (20-85%) of winning, while the green team has only (4%) chances of winning.

The Pyramid Royale and Odyssey for Minor Gladiators

On the other hand, Minor gladiators have their center to engage each other in battle, the pyramid royal . In this royal, the winning rules are simple, i.e., a gladiator must remain at the pyramid’s peak for 60 seconds. During these seconds, some other gamblers and fighters are struggling to attain the peak point.

If at the end of 60 seconds the player is still at the peak of the pyramid, they will face off against the worst of the worst infernal guardians, after which you can win a jackpot and the NFT of the infernal guardian you defeated.

The Odyssey for Minor Gladiators is another excellent option provided for minor gladiators. Here, minor gladiators can also be transported to different parts of the cosmos using the Odyssey, where they can garner and maximize returns quickly.

Why Should You Invest in ArenaSwap?

Best Class User Interface (UI) and User Experience (UX)

As noted, this platform combines a lot of activities in the same applications. Usually, many platforms would complicate things making it super hard to access some of the most necessary services within the network. However, the ArenaSwap network, much like the entrance to a normal Arena, makes its services easy to access for the users and increases the possibility of creating income streams.

For instance, the user interface (UI) in design will easily display all the necessary services or utter simplicity. Accessing the tools like major or minor gladiators, gambling and IGO are displayed readily for the users.

For instance, once you open the website, you see a dashboard panel on the left-hand side. This dashboard has displayed tools like farms and pools, referrals, pyramid royale, Odyssey, IGO, Loot boxes, Audits, and more. The more section has the necessary documentation, including the lite paper, docs, Github, and the blog page.

The user experience (UX) is also top-notch since accessing the services is easy. On a single touch, you can open each of the services you want to work with. Even more interesting are the layout and the direct links to the wallet of your choice. Because this platform wants to ensure you get the best experience, it currently supports tons of crypto wallets like Metamask, Trustwallet, Mathwallet, Token Pocket, Wallet Connect, and Binance chain wallet. Everything is available on a single touch.

Even more, the website is naturally in a dark mode. Today many people who take long hours using computing devices prefer using dark mode settings to protect their eyes. The Arenaswap platform is natively in Dark mode, thus ensuring more convenience.

Ample Opportunities To Earn Incomes with NFT

As already mentioned, the primary objective of launching this platform is to provide ample yield farming opportunities, merged with fun. ArenaSwap’s native token, ARENA, will be an excellent yield farming asset for the average user due to its deflationary nature.

Furthermore, the platform has the major gladiators NFTs which help in generating incomes for their holders as the gladiator increases their wins. By having multiple token use cases the platform is creating a vast array of opportunities for investors to earn passive incomes.

Audit and Security

Security is one of the major issues clouding the decentralized finance world today. However, the ArenaSwap network is not compromising on safety. Foremost, this platform is audited by a popular blockchain auditor and given a business go-ahead. The idea is to ensure that all users remain with top security and enjoy utter efficiency. By posting the report on their website, the platform proves to function with transparency.

In a Nutshell

After looking into the ArenaSwap platform, it’s clear that this platform is here to revolutionize the Defi world. This network interacts with gaming, yield farming, and NFTs in the same dashboard, easing the earning of incomes effortlessly for the users.

There will be gaming options for major and minor gladiators, the former being the star NFTs which play in the big leagues (Arena) while the former remaining the customized NFTs that play in smaller leagues. Moreover, the platform has advantages like an excellent user interface, high security, and community involvement. You can invest in the ArenaSwap Dex whilst you wait for the launch of the gaming options.

