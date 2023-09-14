Coleman is an experienced IT consultant with a proven track record in elevating customer experience

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ARG announced today that Troy Coleman joined the company as a Managing Partner. Bringing more than 15 years of experience in the IT industry to this role, Coleman has a demonstrated ability to streamline enterprise technology deployments for optimal performance. Additionally, he is committed to improving the customer experience by deploying impactful technology solutions tailored to meet specific customer requirements within the telecom, cloud computing, and managed IT services sectors.

“During the past few years, ARG has experienced incredible growth, and as we expand our team and create opportunities for the top 1% of consulting talent like Troy. Our proven methodology, tools, resources, and engineering expertise have become an increasingly important and powerful way to deliver measurable business outcomes for our managing partners and their clients,” said Mike Shonholz, Chief Revenue Officer, ARG. “Troy’s extensive experience in IT services is an incredible asset to ARG. Our team is excited about the opportunity to drive business growth and expand our footprint within the IT services sector.”

Coleman is widely recognized for his proven consulting, practical technology expertise, and being at the forefront of the constantly evolving technology industry, delivering customized value-based solutions using a hands-on approach to every engagement. “I am excited to join ARG as a Managing Partner,” said Coleman. “I look forward to utilizing my experience in helping enterprises optimize their technology landscape and challenge the status quo.”

Coleman joins ARG from CDW, where he spent nine years representing the IT services and consulting firm’s Telecom, Cloud, and Managed IT services practice as a Cloud Platform Executive and Integrated Services Specialist. In this role, he was directly responsible for supporting customers’ connectivity, cloud, and data center colocation deployments.

Coleman demonstrated his ability to adapt and grow revenue in new territories with award-winning performance across the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Southeast regions, consistently surpassing the expectations of both his clients and his employers.

Coleman has also worked on the other side of the channel, serving as a Channel Sales Manager with CenturyLink.

“At ARG, we are committed to helping experts like Troy unlock their full potential using our proven consulting methodology, tools, and resources,” said Steve Kopp, EVP at ARG. “Troy’s clients will benefit from our industry-leading client experience team and broader portfolio of advanced cybersecurity, managed IT, and pioneering technology solutions.”

The ARG playbook has become a significant differentiator in helping partners and agents take advantage of the massive opportunities that are currently available in the IT marketplace while at the same time optimizing the employee and client experience. ARG’s deep bench of business and technology expertise enables agents and partners to successfully engage with and support a broader range of solutions and service offerings.

About ARG

There are two problems in the IT market; the first is the overwhelming choice, and the second is the pace of change. Companies are afraid of making the wrong choice or not choosing the latest technology because they are simply not aware of it. For 32 years, ARG has helped over 4,000 companies make the right choice from thousands of options and bleeding-edge new products. We call it IT Clarity – our clients call it brilliant. To learn more about ARG, contact info@myarg.com.

