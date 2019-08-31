Argentina curbs banks’ access to pesos amid growing market turmoil

Argentina’s battered bonds and currency were driven still lower on Friday amid downgrades by three credit rating agencies and a new measure the central bank said was designed to “avoid any lack of money” and safeguard the liquidity of the country’s financial system.
