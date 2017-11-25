Argentina faces ‘hope and hopelessness’ in submarine search

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – No sign of the Argentine submarine lost in the South Atlantic since Nov. 15 has been found despite a massive international search effort, while families of the 44 crew members face the increasing likelihood that their loved ones will never return.
