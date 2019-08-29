Argentina will negotiate with holders of its sovereign bonds and the International Monetary Fund to extend the maturities of its debt obligations as a way of ensuring the country’s ability to pay, Treasury Minister Hernan Lacunza said on Wednesday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- U.S. warship sails near South China Sea islands claimed by China - August 28, 2019
- Argentina says to extend maturities of international bonds, IMF debt - August 28, 2019
- U.S. warship sails near disputed South China Sea islands amid trade tensions - August 28, 2019