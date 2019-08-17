Argentina Treasury minister resigns, says ‘significant renewal’ needed amid economic crisis

Argentina’s Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne has resigned, saying in a letter seen by Reuters on Saturday he believed the government needed “significant renewal” in its economic team amid a crisis which saw the peso plunge this week.
