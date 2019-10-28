Argentina’s Fernandez leads Macri with first results counted, heading toward outright win

Argentina’s Alberto Fernandez was leading the presidential election on Sunday and was on track to win outright, according to a count of 73% of the ballots, a result that would shift Latin America’s No. 3 economy firmly back toward the Peronist left.
