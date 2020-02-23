Argentina’s talks with IMF moving ‘in the right direction’: Mnuchin

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Sunday welcomed Argentina’s talks with the International Monetary Fund after the heavily indebted Latin American country said it would launch consultations that could lead to a new funding program.
