Argentine media called the presidential election in favor of Alberto Fernandez soon after polls closed on Sunday, a worrying early sign for conservative incumbent Mauricio Macri who trailed far behind his challenger in pre-election polls.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Exclusive: Baghdadi’s aide was key to his capture – Iraqi intelligence sources - October 27, 2019
- Argentine media call Fernandez election winner in worrying sign for Macri - October 27, 2019
- U.S. lawmakers will press Boeing CEO for answers on 737 MAX crashes - October 27, 2019