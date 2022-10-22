SAN DIEGO, Oct. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased Argo securities between February 13, 2018 and August 9, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors are hereby notified that they have until December 20, 2022 to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

What actions may I take at this time? If you suffered a loss and are interested in learning more about being a lead plaintiff, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

To join this action, you can click or copy and paste the link below into a browser:

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Argo underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements regarding the Company’s: (1) ability to set appropriate reserves; (2) changing of its underwriting policies; and (3) writing of policies outside of its “core” business. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the Argo class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share any potential future recovery of the Argo class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

For more information regarding the lead plaintiff process please refer to https://www.johnsonfistel.com/lead-plaintiff-deadlines .

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. Johnson Fistel seeks to recover losses incurred due to violations of federal securities laws. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com . Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.