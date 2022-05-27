Argo Translation Acquires ICDTranslation to Help More Businesses Break the Language Barrier

A combined customer service powerhouse propels the translation company’s mission to create greater understanding in every language.

GLENVIEW, Ill., May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Argo Translation, a 28-year-old language services firm based in Chicago, announced today it is closing on the acquisition of ICDTranslation, a Milwaukee-based translation company.

By acquiring ICDTranslation, Argo Translation will serve a greater market by doubling its employee base, adding deep expertise, and bolstering customer service capabilities. This acquisition is part of the Company’s strategic growth plan that supports additional service offerings to a broader customer base.

“Understanding is at the heart of everything we do,” said Peter Argondizzo, who founded Argo Translation with Jackie Lucarelli in 1995. “We’ve always respected ICDTranslation as a company, specifically for its commitment to customer service, which aligns perfectly with our team. We are confident that we’ll provide our customers with the best possible outcomes through this acquisition, and we couldn’t be more excited about it.”

Dany Olier, President & Cofounder of ICDTranslation, agrees. “The combination of our technologies, resources, and innovations will be a huge asset for everyone involved and allow us to strengthen and expand the impact of superior language services. We can’t wait to join the team at Argo Translation.”

Catherine Deschamps-Potter, Vice President & Co-founder of ICDTranslation, also weighed in on the acquisition. “It has been a pleasure working with so many great companies over the years. We know Argo Translation will take great care of our customers.”

Business will continue out of Argo Translation’s headquarters in Glenview, Illinois, in the metro-Chicago area. ICDTranslation co-founders Dany Olier and Catherine Deschamps-Potter will consult during the transition. The entire ICD team will continue their work with Argo Translation.

ABOUT ARGO TRANSLATION

Founded in 1995 by Peter Argondizzo and Jackie Lucarelli, Argo Translation delivers cost-effective, culturally significant translation services by combining dedicated project management teams, powerful technology, and teams of linguists around the world. With over 300 million words and 80 languages translated, Argo Translation helps companies expand their audiences, increase engagement and revenue, and achieve organizational success through better understanding and certified quality translation. Learn more about how Argo Translation is breaking the language barrier at argotrans.com.

ABOUT ICD TRANSLATION

ICDTranslation, Inc. is a comprehensive translation agency providing superior multilingual communications to international industries since 1991. With locations in Milwaukee, Denver, and Tampa, ICDTranslation has helped strengthen its clients’ global presence through premier customer service, authentic customer partnerships, and a proud commitment to accuracy, confidentiality, and excellence.

