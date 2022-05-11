Arhaus Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Net Revenue Up 43.8% with Comparable Growth of 40.3%; Raising Full Year 2022 Outlook

BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARHS; “Arhaus” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium artisan-crafted home furnishings, reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

First Quarter 2022 Highlights

Net revenue increased 43.8% to $246 million

Comparable Growth (1) of 40.3%

of 40.3% Net and Comprehensive Income of $16 million

Adjusted Net Income of $17 million

Adjusted EBITDA increased 22.4% to $31 million

2022 Outlook Highlights

Net revenue of $1,145 million to $1,185 million

Comparable Growth (1) of 36% to 46%

of 36% to 46% Net and Comprehensive Income of $73 million to $83 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $151 million to $161 million

CEO Comments

John Reed, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, commented,

“We are very pleased with our first quarter 2022 performance. Net revenue and comparable growth were driven by the investments we are making to ensure faster and more efficient delivery of product to our clients and our improving supply chain. By delivering product to our clients more quickly than anticipated, we also outperformed our first quarter expectations for revenue and earnings. Demand trends were positive throughout the quarter and remain solid going into the second quarter.

“Outstanding execution by our team and our vendor partners continues to drive Arhaus’ momentum and is reflected in our increased outlook for full year 2022.”

First Quarter 2022 Results

Net revenue increased 43.8% to $246 million, compared to $171 million in the first quarter of 2021. The increase was driven primarily by increased delivery of orders in the backlog as our supply chain continues to improve. In addition, there was strong demand in both Showroom and eCommerce channels.

Comparable growth(1) in the quarter was 40.3%, compared to 37.6% in the first quarter of 2021.

Income from operations increased to $23 million, compared to $11 million in the first quarter of 2021, primarily driven by higher net revenue. This was partially offset by higher product costs, transportation costs and variable rent expense related to the increased net revenue, as well as higher SG&A expenses to support the growth of the business and public company related costs. Higher SG&A expenses were partially offset by the non-recurrence of derivative expense related to our prior term loan agreement, that was recorded in the first quarter of 2021.

Net and comprehensive income was $16 million compared to $9 million in the first quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily driven by higher net revenue, partially offset by the above factors and a higher post-IPO tax rate. Adjusted net income was $17 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $19 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 22.4% to $31 million compared to $25 million in the first quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of net revenue decreased 220 basis points to 12.7% in the first quarter of 2022, compared to 14.9% in the first quarter of 2021.

The Company ended the quarter with 78 total showrooms across 28 states.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights, as of March 31, 2022

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $149 million, and the Company had no long-term debt at March 31, 2022. Net merchandise inventory increased 18.3% to $247 million, compared to $208 million as of December 31, 2021.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, net cash provided by operating activities was $35 million, compared to $73 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The decrease was primarily driven by increased inventory, changes in client deposits and certain non-cash items, partially offset by an increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, net cash used in investing activities was approximately $10 million, which includes landlord contributions of approximately $2 million and company-funded capital expenditures(2) of approximately $8 million. For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, net cash used in investing activities was approximately $7 million, which included landlord contributions of approximately $3 million and company-funded capital expenditures of approximately $4 million. The increase in company-funded capital expenditures was primarily driven by growth-related investments, including new distribution capacity and costs related to new Showroom openings and information technology.

Outlook

The table below presents our updated expectations for selected full year 2022 financial operating results.

Full Year 2022 Current Guidance Previous Guidance Net revenue $1,145 to $1,185 million $1,130 to $1,170 million Comparable growth(1) 36% to 46% 35% to 45% Net income(4) $73 to $83 million $70 to $80 million Adjusted EBITDA(3) $151 to $161 million $145 to $155 million Other estimates : Company-funded capital expenditures(2) unchanged $60 to $70 million Fully diluted shares unchanged ~140 million Effective tax rate unchanged ~25%

________________________

(1) Comparable growth is a key performance indicator and is defined as the year-over-year percentage change of the dollar value of orders delivered (based on purchase price), net of the dollar value of returns (based on amount credited to client), from our comparable Showrooms and eCommerce, including through our direct-mail catalog.

(2) Company-funded capital expenditures is defined as total net cash used in investing activities less landlord contributions.

(3) We have not reconciled guidance for Adjusted EBITDA to the corresponding GAAP financial measure because we do not provide guidance for the various reconciling items. These items include, but are not limited to, future share-based compensation expense, income taxes, interest expense, and transaction costs. We are unable to provide guidance for these reconciling items because we cannot determine their probable significance, as certain items are outside of our control and cannot be reasonably predicted due to the fact that these items could vary significantly from period to period. Accordingly, reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measure is not available without unreasonable effort.

(4) U.S. GAAP net income.

Conference Call

You are invited to listen to Arhaus’ conference call to discuss the first quarter 2022 financial results scheduled for today, May 11, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be available over the Internet on our website (http://ir.arhaus.com) or by dialing (877) 407-3982 within the U.S., or 1 (201) 493-6780, outside the U.S. The conference ID is: 13725881.

A recorded replay of the conference call will be available within approximately three hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed online at https://ir.arhaus.com/ for approximately twelve months.

About Arhaus

Founded in 1986, Arhaus is a rapidly growing lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. Through a differentiated proprietary model that directly designs and sources products from leading manufacturers and artisans around the world, Arhaus offers an exclusive assortment of heirloom quality products that are sustainably sourced, lovingly made, and built to last. With more than 75 showroom and design center locations across the United States, a team of interior designers providing complimentary in-home design services, and robust online and eCommerce capabilities, Arhaus is known for innovative design, responsible sourcing, and client-first service. For more information, please visit www.arhaus.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results provided in accordance with GAAP, this press release and related tables include adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue and adjusted net income, which present operating results on an adjusted basis.

We use non-GAAP measures to help assess the performance of our business, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans and make strategic decisions. In addition to our results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we believe that providing these non-GAAP financial measures is useful to our investors as they present an informative supplemental view of our results from period to period by removing the effect of non-recurring items. However, our inclusion of these adjusted measures should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or infrequent items or that the items for which we have made adjustments are unusual or infrequent or will not recur. These non-GAAP measures are not a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentations of these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and can differ significantly from company to company. These measures should only be read together with the corresponding GAAP measures. Please refer to the reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP below.

Arhaus, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 148,841 $ 123,777 Restricted cash equivalents 7,134 7,131 Accounts receivable, net 1,586 228 Merchandise inventory, net 246,542 208,343 Prepaid and other current assets 31,013 28,517 Total current assets 435,116 367,996 Operating right-of-use assets 196,896 — Financing right-of-use assets 38,103 — Property, furniture and equipment, net 107,581 179,631 Deferred tax asset 25,268 27,684 Goodwill 10,961 10,961 Other noncurrent assets 264 278 Total assets $ 814,189 $ 586,550 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 54,249 $ 51,429 Accrued taxes 12,486 7,302 Accrued wages 12,822 16,524 Accrued other expenses 20,946 61,047 Client deposits 306,243 264,929 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 37,957 — Current portion of financing lease liabilities 182 — Total current liabilities 444,885 401,231 Operating lease liabilities, long-term 227,191 — Financing lease liabilities, long-term 50,342 — Capital lease obligation — 50,525 Deferred rent and lease incentives 2,513 63,037 Other long-term liabilities 2,714 1,992 Total liabilities $ 727,645 $ 516,785 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Class A shares, par value $0.001 per share (600,000,000 shares authorized, 51,231,602 and 50,427,390 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) 51 50 Class B shares, par value $0.001 per share (100,000,000 shares authorized, 86,519,002 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) 87 87 Accumulated Deficit (100,523 ) (116,581 ) Additional Paid-in Capital 186,929 186,209 Total Arhaus, Inc. stockholders’ equity 86,544 69,765 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 814,189 $ 586,550

Arhaus, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net revenue $ 246,300 $ 171,314 Cost of goods sold 148,583 100,979 Gross margin 97,717 70,335 Selling, general and administrative expenses 74,848 59,038 Loss on disposal of assets — 14 Income from operations 22,869 11,283 Interest expense 1,300 1,367 Other income (358 ) — Income before taxes 21,927 9,916 Income tax expense 5,869 704 Net and comprehensive income 16,058 9,212 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest — 5,317 Net and comprehensive income attributable to Arhaus, Inc. $ 16,058 $ 3,895 Net and comprehensive income per share, basic Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding, basic 137,482,533 112,058,742 Net and comprehensive income per share, basic $ 0.12 $ 0.03 Net and comprehensive income per share, diluted Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding, diluted 138,708,468 112,058,742 Net and comprehensive income per share, diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.03

Arhaus, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 16,058 $ 9,212 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 5,876 4,463 Non-cash amortization of operating lease right-of-use asset 7,009 — Amortization of deferred financing fees and interest on finance lease in excess of principal paid 2,557 692 Equity based compensation 697 76 Deferred tax assets 2,417 — Derivative expense associated with Term Loan exit fee — 11,547 Loss on disposal of assets — 14 Amortization and write-off of lease incentives (63 ) (1,066 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (1,358 ) (98 ) Merchandise inventory (38,199 ) (13,937 ) Prepaid and other current assets (3,016 ) 2,127 Other noncurrent liabilities 99 (995 ) Accounts payable 8,680 779 Accrued expenses 4,633 2,625 Operating right-of-use assets and liabilities (11,485 ) — Deferred rent and lease incentives — 986 Client deposits 41,314 56,674 Net cash provided by operating activities 35,219 73,099 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property, furniture and equipment (10,151 ) (7,006 ) Net cash used in investing activities (10,151 ) (7,006 ) Cash flows from financing activities Issuance of related party notes — (1,000 ) Principal payments under capital leases — (71 ) Principal payments under finance leases (1 ) — Distributions to noncontrolling interest holders — (4,643 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1 ) (5,714 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents 25,067 60,379 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents Beginning of period 130,908 64,002 End of period $ 155,975 $ 124,381 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Interest paid in cash $ 1,281 $ 1,591 Income taxes paid in cash $ 259 $ 110 Noncash operating activities: Lease incentives $ — $ 4,547 Noncash investing activities: Purchase of property, furniture and equipment in accounts payable $ 108 $ (1,010 ) Noncash financing activities: Derecognition of build-to-suit assets as a result of ASC 842 adoption $ (31,017 ) $ — Capital contributions $ 24 $ —

Arhaus, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net and Comprehensive Income to Adjusted Net Income (Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net and comprehensive income $ 16,058 $ 9,212 Adjustments (pre-tax): Derivative expense (1) — 11,547 Other expenses (income) (2) 1,400 (1,886 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments pre-tax 1,400 9,661 Less: Tax effect of adjustments (3)(4) 375 — Adjusted net income $ 17,083 $ 18,873 Adjusted net income per share, basic Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding, basic 137,482,533 112,058,742 Adjusted net income per share, basic $ 0.12 $ 0.17 Adjusted net income per share, diluted Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding, diluted 138,708,468 112,058,742 Adjusted net income per share, diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.17 (1) We repaid our term loan in full on December 28, 2020. The derivative expense relates to the change in the fair value of the exit fee at the end of each reporting period. The Company used a portion of the net proceeds from the IPO to pay the derivative liability on November 8, 2021. (2) Other expenses (income) represent costs and investments not indicative of ongoing business performance, such as third-party consulting costs, one-time project start-up costs, severance, signing bonuses, recruiting and project-based strategic initiatives. (3) The Company applied its normalized tax rate of 26.8% to the adjustment for the three months ended March 31, 2022. (4) Prior to the Reorganization and IPO, the Company was a limited liability company under the Internal Revenue Code with a partnership tax election and did not pay federal or most state corporate income taxes on its taxable income. Accordingly, the adjustments for the three months ended March 31, 2021 are not tax affected.