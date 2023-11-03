The home brand unveils a 12,263 square-foot destination at Walt Whitman Shops for sustainable furnishings and unmatched service

Arhaus Showroom Huntington Station Arhaus Showroom Huntington Station

BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio , Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arhaus , a leader in artisan-crafted furniture and home décor, announces the opening of its new 12,263 square-foot showroom in Huntington Station, New York. Nestled within Walt Whitman Shops in Suffolk County on Long Island, Arhaus promises a haven of high-quality furniture and home décor, set amidst the backdrop of the center’s diverse lifestyle offerings, from shopping to dining and more. This showroom marks the brand’s fourth in New York alongside locations in Rochester, Roslyn and White Plains.

As with all Arhaus showrooms across the nation, the Huntington Station location offers complimentary design services, extending a guiding hand to customers embarking on projects of any magnitude. Whether customizing a one-of-a-kind piece, revitalizing a single room, or furnishing an entire living space, Arhaus’ team of seasoned design consultants is ready to provide guidance, accessible both in-store and online. For further details or to connect with a local designer, please visit Arhaus.com/DesignServices.

In celebration of the Walt Whitman Shops showroom opening, Arhaus will make a $10,000 contribution to American Forests, the country’s oldest nonprofit conservation organization, dedicated to nurturing healthy and resilient forests from coast to coast. Rooted in sustainable principles and as part of its ongoing Green Initiative, Arhaus takes pride in its continued support for American Forests and its mission. To learn more about American Forests, visit AmericanForests.org.

The Arhaus Huntington Station showroom opens today, Friday, November 3, at Walt Whitman Shops, located at 160 Walt Whitman Road, Huntington Station, NY, 11746.

For more information and store locations, visit the Arhaus Store Directory at Arhaus.com/Stores . To learn more about Arhaus’ values and commitments, visit Arhaus.com/About . To learn more about Arhaus Trade, an exclusive program for industry professionals, visit Arhaus.com/Trade .

About Arhaus

Founded in 1986, Arhaus is a rapidly growing lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. Through a differentiated proprietary model that directly designs and sources products from leading manufacturers and artisans around the world, Arhaus offers an exclusive assortment of heirloom quality products that are sustainably sourced, lovingly made, and built to last. With more than 85 showroom and design studio locations across the United States, a team of interior designers providing complimentary in-home design services, and robust online and ecommerce capabilities, Arhaus is known for innovative design, responsible sourcing, and client-first service. For more information, please visit www.arhaus.com.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/28c83d72-9d78-45c6-86d8-e821a29c9828

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b96ec97e-e109-484e-b7d7-150f3ad7db6c

