Arion Bank hf. covered bond offering on 6 June 2018

Arion Bank will be offering the ISK denominated covered bonds series ARION CB 22, ARION CBI 25 and ARION CBI 48 on 6 June 2018.
According to Arion Bank‘s issuance schedule the Bank intends to offer ISK denominated covered bonds on the first Wednesday of every month throughout the year. See the Bank‘s website for the issuance schedule: https://www.arionbanki.is/english/about-us/investor-relations/debt-investors/#issuance-sched
For further information please contact Haraldur Gudni Eidsson of Arion Bank’s Communications division at [email protected], or tel. +354 444 7108.
