Arion Bank offers 12-month, 6-month and 5-month commercial paper – ARION 181220, ARION 18620 and ARION 180518

Arion Bank is holding an offering of commercial paper on Thursday 14 December 2017 – 12-month, 6-month and 5-month commercial paper maturing on, 20 December 2018, 20 June 2018 and 18 May 2018 respectively. Offers shall be submitted by e-mail to [email protected] before 16:00 p.m. on 14 December and the payment and settlement date is 20 December 2017.
For further information please contact Haraldur Gudni Eidsson of Arion Bank’s Communications division at [email protected], or tel. +354 444 7108.
Nasdaq NewsFeed
