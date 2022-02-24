Arius Begins Development of New State-of-the-Art Headquarters

Featured Image for Arius Featured Image for Arius

MONTGOMERY, Ala., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As a result of the company’s continued growth in the FinTech (Financial Technology) space, Arius has doubled down on its future plans by finalizing the land acquisition and beginning development of its new state-of-the-art, multi-million-dollar headquarters office building.

Arius has selected a development team composed of Steenhaus Architecture & Design and Kyser Property Management to provide consulting and engineering services to create an innovative, high-tech, modern, and flexible office space for daily operations and continued company growth.

Steenhaus consulted on the use of sustainably extracted and regionally manufactured products and minimized light pollution, while also keeping the office space a stylish and technology-packed space for a company of the future. Arius plans to incorporate innovative features, such as a “Zoom Room,” which will be used to host group meetings with remote employees along with a professionally developed podcast studio and ultra-fun gaming area for the employees to hang out in throughout the day.

The design aims to create inspirational, collaborative, and healthy workspaces in the two-story building, which includes a 10,000-square-foot footprint. The office building is integrated into the surrounding community and incorporates state-of-the-art technology that addresses the needs of Arius and its fintech partners, helping to keep the work environment to a friendly feel and a new approach to the common cubicle-filled office.

The project is currently under development and Arius is expected to finish their relocation in early 2023.

About Arius:

Arius is about changing not only how consumers buy online, but also how it can improve their lives. They focus on innovative, high-tech consumer services that are unmistakably superior to anything on the market today. Their cutting-edge digital properties are changing the world and forcing competitors to re-imagine the entire landscape. For more information on Arius, visit www.ariusgroup.com or email media@ariusgroup.com.

