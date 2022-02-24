Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Arius Begins Development of New State-of-the-Art Headquarters

Arius Begins Development of New State-of-the-Art Headquarters

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Featured Image for Arius

Featured Image for Arius
Featured Image for Arius

MONTGOMERY, Ala., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As a result of the company’s continued growth in the FinTech (Financial Technology) space, Arius has doubled down on its future plans by finalizing the land acquisition and beginning development of its new state-of-the-art, multi-million-dollar headquarters office building.

Arius has selected a development team composed of Steenhaus Architecture & Design and Kyser Property Management to provide consulting and engineering services to create an innovative, high-tech, modern, and flexible office space for daily operations and continued company growth. 

Steenhaus consulted on the use of sustainably extracted and regionally manufactured products and minimized light pollution, while also keeping the office space a stylish and technology-packed space for a company of the future. Arius plans to incorporate innovative features, such as a “Zoom Room,” which will be used to host group meetings with remote employees along with a professionally developed podcast studio and ultra-fun gaming area for the employees to hang out in throughout the day. 

The design aims to create inspirational, collaborative, and healthy workspaces in the two-story building, which includes a 10,000-square-foot footprint. The office building is integrated into the surrounding community and incorporates state-of-the-art technology that addresses the needs of Arius and its fintech partners, helping to keep the work environment to a friendly feel and a new approach to the common cubicle-filled office. 

The project is currently under development and Arius is expected to finish their relocation in early 2023.

About Arius:

Arius is about changing not only how consumers buy online, but also how it can improve their lives. They focus on innovative, high-tech consumer services that are unmistakably superior to anything on the market today. Their cutting-edge digital properties are changing the world and forcing competitors to re-imagine the entire landscape. For more information on Arius, visit www.ariusgroup.com or email media@ariusgroup.com.

Related Images

Image 1

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Featured Image for Arius

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.