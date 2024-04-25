Eleven Republicans have been indicted by a grand jury in Arizona and charged with conspiracy, fraud and forgery for falsely claiming that former President Trump had won the state in 2020 over then-Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

“I will not allow American democracy to be undermined,” Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes said in a Wednesday video announcing the indictments over the “fake elector scheme.”

She added, “The investigators and attorneys ass

