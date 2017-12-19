Arizona Bank & Trust names William Callahan President and CEO

Breaking News
PHOENIX, Dec. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arizona Bank & Trust, a Phoenix-based community bank serving businesses and consumers across the Phoenix area, is pleased to announce the appointment of William Callahan as President and CEO. 

Bringing over 30 years commercial and consumer banking and credit experience, Callahan joined Arizona Bank & Trust in May 2016, as President and is now also assuming CEO responsibilities. Callahan has a long history of success in Community Banking and at Heartland, prior to joining Arizona Bank & Trust, he served 17 years at Dubuque Bank and Trust, most recently as President. 

“Bill’s tremendous experience and customer-focused approach will be a big asset for our clients and the organization,” said Jerry Schwallier, prior Bank CEO who has been appointed Bank Chairman of the Board. “Bill has a well-diversified background in lending, credit, operations, and finance, and has proven ability to implement strategic business plans for growth through deep engagement with customers and the community,” said Bruce Lee, President of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. 

“It is a privilege to serve as President and CEO of Arizona Bank & Trust. I look forward to contributing to the success and vibrancy of the Phoenix market and leading our associates to provide the finest community banking experience to commercial and consumer customers in the area,” said Callahan.

Arizona Bank & Trust manages more than $560M in assets and operates eight banking centers in Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tempe, Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert and Gold Canyon, Arizona. Arizona Bank & Trust is a member of Heartland Financial USA, Inc., a Forbes Best Bank 2017. 

About Arizona Bank & Trust 
Arizona Bank & Trust, a subsidiary of Heartland Financial USA Inc., (NASDAQ:HTLF), Arizona Bank & Trust is a full-service bank with assets of more than $560 million. Arizona Bank & Trust operates 8 banking centers across the vibrant Phoenix market. Arizona Bank & Trust blends the intimacy and responsiveness of a community bank with the resources of a large financial services company. Visit arizonabank.com. Arizona Bank & Trust is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

About Heartland Financial USA, Inc.
Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a diversified financial services holding company with assets of approximately $9.8 billion. The company provides banking, mortgage, private client, investment, treasury management, card services, insurance and consumer finance services to individuals and businesses. Heartland currently has 117 banking locations serving 88 communities in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas and California. Additional information about Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is available at www.htlf.com

