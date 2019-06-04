Arizona-based firm TopLine Strategies joins Wipfli

Breaking News
Addition of long-time Scottsdale, Arizona firm expands Wipfli’s physical presence in the Southwestern United States and marks the ninth transaction for the firm in three years

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wipfli, one of the top 20 accounting and consulting firms in the United States, announced today that the shareholders and associates of Arizona-based TopLine Strategies joined the firm effective June 1. This transaction marks the ninth for Wipfli in three years and the firm’s first physical location in the Southwestern United States.

“TopLine Strategies is an outstanding firm in the Southwest, a targeted geographic region for Wipfli’s growth,” said Kurt Gresens, Wipfli’s managing partner. “The firm delivers the complete integration and development of sales, marketing and customer service technologies to corporations and institutions, specializing in leading technologies such as Microsoft Dynamics 365, Power BI, SharePoint and Salesforce, which will greatly complement and deepen Wipfli’s wide range of IT consulting services. We are pleased to welcome Tim Fargo and the entire TopLine Strategies team to Wipfli.” 

Founded in 1987, Scottsdale, Arizona-based TopLine Strategies has been providing CRM and BI solutions to businesses in the Southwestern United States for over 30 years. As part of the transaction, the TopLine Strategies professionals, including four shareholders, have joined Wipfli.

When asked about the reasons TopLine Strategies chose Wipfli, TopLine Strategies’ Chief Executive Officer Tim Fargo said, “There are so many reasons this was a good fit for TopLine Strategies. Through this transaction with Wipfli we will have access to the firm’s broader network of services and resources to offer our clients so they can continue to capitalize on the opportunities ahead. Our firm is also excited to team with a firm that is committed to the consulting model and places a significant emphasis on the role of technology in the future, which is a commitment both of our firms share. In addition, our employees will be provided additional opportunities for career growth and professional development, which will help us to continue to attract and retain the best and brightest in the industry. We are very excited for what lies ahead as we move forward together as one firm.”

Following the effective date, Wipfli has more than 2,300 associates and 48 office locations.

About Wipfli
At Wipfli, we’re committed to providing industry-focused assurance, accounting, tax and consulting services that make a lasting, positive impact on our clients — helping them overcome personal and business challenges and plan for future success. Wipfli ranks among the top 20 accounting and business consulting firms in the nation. We’re proud to give our clients the value and experience of a diverse firm that specializes in a wide range of services and industries, dedicated to enduring results, outstanding service and lifetime relationships. Learn more at wipfli.com.

