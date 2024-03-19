An Arizona lawmaker resigned Tuesday, a day after a newspaper reported that he was accused of sexual misconduct in 2015 as a student at George Washington University.

ARIZONA DEMOCRAT TO SEEK ABORTION AFTER LEARNING PREGNANCY IS UNVIABLE

State Rep. Jevin Hodge, a 30-year-old Democrat, denied the allegations published Monday in the Arizona Republic and initially vowed to continue serving in the Arizona House, but in his resignation statement on Tuesday, he said he

[Read Full story at source]