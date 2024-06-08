Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs is being investigated for an alleged “pay-for-play” scheme after a report revealed a group home business that looks after vulnerable children was approved for a rate hike after it donated to her inauguration and the Arizona Democratic Party.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, a Democrat, said her office has launched a probe into the matter after receiving a request from state Sen. T.J. Shope, a Republican who is also the Arizona Senate president p

[Read Full story at source]