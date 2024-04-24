Democrat Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has vetoed a bill aimed at strengthening the rights of homeowners looking to evict squatters from their property, despite the bill being passed in bipartisan fashion and as a wave of squatting cases continue to terrify homeowners across the country.
The bill, SB 1129, would have permitted a homeowner to request law enforcement to immediately remove a squatter from their property, had the squatter invaded a home and unlawfully claimed a right to live t
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Democratic Minnesota state senator claims she was checking in on ill loved one during alleged burglary - April 24, 2024
- Johnson fundraises for House Republican who called Matt Gaetz, Bob Good ‘scumbags’ - April 24, 2024
- Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoes bipartisan bill to combat squatting, election bills - April 24, 2024