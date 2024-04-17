Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, vetoed bills on Tuesday that would have codified biological sex definitions and permitted teachers in public schools to read or have a copy of the Ten Commandments in their classrooms.
The move drew criticism from the state Senate Republican caucus, who said Hobbs is “abandoning God” and that laws “should be based in objective reality and uniform for all Arizonans.”
“Instead of helping these confused boys and
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- House Dems ‘very open to a deal’ to save Johnson from losing speakership - April 17, 2024
- Arizona Gov Katie Hobbs vetoes ‘Women’s Bill of Rights,’ Ten Commandments bills: ‘Abandoning God’ - April 17, 2024
- GOP bill cracks down on ‘loophole’ allowing foreign donors to pump dark money into US elections - April 17, 2024