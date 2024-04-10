Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs (D) on Tuesday called out Republican lawmakers who retreated from a state Supreme Court ruling that revived a 160-year-old, pre-statehood law that criminalizes abortion.

Hobbs told CNN host Anderson Cooper that Arizonans are “reeling” from the decision, which reinstated a near-total abortion ban with no exceptions for rape or incest. She called the decision “very harmful” and noted that she had urged lawmakers to repeal the “a

