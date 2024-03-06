Democrat Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has vetoed a Republican-sponsored bill that would have authorized police to arrest illegal immigrants, saying the legislation was anti-immigrant and likely unconstitutional.
The veto was criticized by Republicans who say the bill would have helped curb a plethora of crimes linked to illegal immigration in the Grand Canyon State.
The bill, called the Arizona Border Invasion Act, would have made it a misdemeanor crime for anyone to illegally cross
