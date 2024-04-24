Arizona House lawmakers on Wednesday passed a bill to repeal a near-total abortion ban from 1864 on the books in the state.

The bill will now go to the state Senate after all 29 House Democrats and three Republicans voted in favor of the repeal.

The ban was held up by the Arizona Supreme Court earlier this month.

“MAGA Republicans have spent the last week lying about their stance on abortion because they know that when abortion is on the ballot, Democrats win, eve

[Read Full story at source]