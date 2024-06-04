Arizona would step directly into immigration enforcement by making it a state crime to cross the Arizona-Mexico border anywhere except a port of entry, under a proposal that’s up for a final vote by lawmakers on Tuesday. If approved, voters would decide in November if the measure becomes law.
The measure, scheduled for a vote in the Arizona House, would let state and local police arrest people crossing the border without authorization. It also would empower state judges to order people
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Arizona lawmakers to vote on ballot measure allowing local police to make border-crossing arrests - June 4, 2024
- Chinese illegal immigrant surge at US southern border ‘proves our worst fears’: lawmakers - June 4, 2024
- US v Hunter Biden: Opening statements to begin in first son’s federal gun trial after jury seated - June 4, 2024