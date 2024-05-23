Arizona senators narrowly approved a proposed ballot measure on Wednesday that would give local law enforcement the authority to arrest people who illegally cross the US-Mexico border into the state.

The proposal, which passed along party lines by a 16-13 vote, would make it a state crime for illegal migrants to enter Arizona from Mexico at any location other than a port of entry – therefore allowing local and state police to arrest them.

It would also allow state judges to send

