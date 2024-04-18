Phoenix, AZ, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — While concluding the American Bakers Association’s 2024 Convention in Scottsdale, AZ, Senator John Kavanaugh (District 3) recognized Arizona’s commercial baking industry’s contributions to the state economy and workforce.

“[The Arizona State Senate] welcomes the American Baker’s Association and its members to Arizona for their annual convention in Scottsdale, Arizona, from April 13 – 17,” said Senator John Kavanaugh. The proclamation, read and entered into the record on April 17, highlights the many achievements of the commercial baking industry in the state, from workforce development to economic growth.

The commercial baking industry contributes $6.7 billion to the Arizona economy, representing 1.4% of the state’s total economy, and supports over 12,100 jobs. “ABA is proud of the commercial baking sector’s contributions to improving Arizona’s food security,” said Rasma Zvaners, ABA’s Vice President of Government Relations.

To watch the proclamation, visit this link .

