Arkansas Federal Credit Union Deploys First Orion’s Branded Calling Solution to Increase the Engagement Rate with Members Arkansas-based credit union experiences longer and more meaningful phone conversations with members through increased answer and conversion rates.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Orion, the leading provider of Branded Communication solutions for businesses, today announces Arkansas Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union in Arkansas, has implemented INFORM®, a solution that delivers branded calls to subscribers on all major U.S. carriers, to improve customer experience (CX) and brand reputation. The financial institution saw an 11% increase in engagement rate while experiencing a call decline rate decrease of 21% when making outbound calls to its members.

“Arkansas Federal is dedicated to making a difference in the financial lives of our members, and being able to reach our members by phone plays a pivotal role in that commitment,” said Rodney Showmar, president and chief executive officer of Arkansas Federal. “By branding our calls, we confirm the authenticity of our call for our members which paves the way for more meaningful and constructive conversations. We’re excited to be early adopters of this technology and provide an enhanced relationship for our 150,000 members.”

Consumers want to know when their financial institution is calling them, according to a survey by First Orion. In 2022, 90% of people said it is “extremely” or “very” important that a call from their financial institution is clearly identified with the institution’s name. The survey results revealed that 58% of people would switch to a financial institution that could properly verify and identify themselves when calling. Respondents also said they prefer the phone call twice as much as any other option for critical communication.

INFORM helps businesses improve their CX, EX and operational efficiency by empowering them to display their name on the recipient’s mobile device at the time of the call and in the call log afterward. Through First Orion’s customer portal, businesses can also manage their phone numbers and use advanced analytics to optimize their calling programs.

After deploying First Orion’s branded calling solution, Arkansas Federal Credit Union experienced a surge in answered calls, an increase in calls lasting one minute or more, and a reduction in members rejecting their incoming calls.

“There is no shortage of ways for businesses to attempt to connect with their customers. However, if it’s something urgent or important, unlike an email or text, the phone call always breaks through,” said Kevin McKenna, head of brand sales at First Orion. “Branded calling offers financial institutions a way to enhance communication, build trust, and improve customer interactions. Arkansas Federal Credit Union is at the forefront of leveraging this cutting-edge technology to provide its members with the best member experience possible.”

First Orion puts trust and transparency back into the phone call by branding more than six million calls per day in the U.S. alone. For more information, please visit firstorion.com.

About First Orion:

Since 2008, First Orion has transformed the phone call experience for businesses, carriers and consumers through its industry-leading communication branding and protection solutions. As the market leader in branded calling, First Orion is a trusted partner to Fortune 500 companies and the largest U.S. mobile carriers. The global telecommunications solutions provider helps businesses generate more revenue, increase efficiency, and improve the customer experience by empowering them to brand their phone calls with their name, logo and reason for calling. First Orion also provides the industry’s most secure calling experience and best-in-class analytics for call program optimization. For more information, visit firstorion.com.

About Arkansas Federal Credit Union:

Arkansas Federal Credit Union is the largest credit union and one of the largest financial institutions in Arkansas with more than $2.3 billion in total assets and more than 400 employees. Arkansas Federal has 20 branches throughout Arkansas, which serve more than 150,000 members. www.afcu.org. #OpenToAllArkansans

