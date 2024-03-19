FIRST ON FOX: Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is sending troops to the U.S.-Mexico border to help Texas in its efforts to tackle the ongoing migrant crisis — just as Texas’ efforts to tackle illegal immigration got put on ice.

The Arkansas National Guard will send 40 Guardsmen to support Texas National Guard efforts between April 1 and May 30, Fox News Digital is told. The troops will be under the jurisdiction of Gov. Sanders, but the Texas National Guard re

[Read Full story at source]