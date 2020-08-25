Breaking News
ArKay Announces that its Vodka Alternative is Out of Stock on Amazon.com

Reynald Grattagliano, Founder and Vice President of Arkay Beverages, revealed that ArKay Beverage’s Vodka alternative is the number one bestseller in the gourmet food category on Amazon.com.

New York, NY, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fort Lauderdale, FL – ArKay, the number one seller of Vodka alternative on Amazon.com, reported that their customers could not find their product on the popular e-commerce website anymore. They strongly encouraged all their U.S. customers to buy it on their website www.arkaybeverages.com  or their U.S. distributor website www.beyondspirits.com.

ArKay Vodka Alternative Is the Number One Best Seller in Gourmet Food Category on Amazon.com

They sold 500 times more vodka alternative on Amazon.com than any of their competitors combined.

“Until last week, everything was fine, and we were receiving an avalanche of orders daily on Amazon.com,” Reynald shared.

But for unknown reasons, earlier this week, ArKay’s alcohol-free vodka didn’t show up on Amazon.com anymore, and Reynald claimed that this had restricted the sales of their product in the U.S.

ArKay Vodka Alternative Still Selling Well on Amazon.ca

“Amazon.com is showing Arkay Vodka not available while we have 6000 bottles in stock in their distribution center, and now Amazon is redirecting visitors to our competitors,” Reynald further shared.

Reynald and his team still have no clue what is going on as their product still shows up on Amazon Canada – Amazon.ca and is still selling well.

Arkay vodka on Amazon.ca – https://www.amazon.ca/s?k=arkay+vodka&ref=nb_sb_noss.

ArKay Beverages Distribution Center in Dallas, Texas

Despite not showing up on Amazon.com, Reynald wanted to assure its customers in the U.S. that they can get their favorite alcohol-free vodka through their distribution partner, Beyond Spirits LLC.

Also, they are well-stocked as their distribution center in Dallas is filled with over 50,000 bottles of vodka alterative.

Reynald encouraged customers who cannot find ArKay Vodka alternatives on Amazon.com to buy on www.arkaybeverages.com or www.beyondspirits.com.

 About ArKay Beverages

Since 2011, Arkay Beverages has been fine-tuning a variety of zero-proof spirit recipes, including vodka, tequila, gin, whisky, bourbon, and brandy, amongst many others, for the appreciation of fine liquor without the alcohol.

For some creative inspiration, see Arkay’s list of the best non-alcoholic cocktail recipes, or request your free non-alcoholic liquor samples.

