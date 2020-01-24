Arkema files R-32 antidumping petition

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

King of Prussia, PA, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On January 23, 2020, Arkema Inc. filed a petition seeking relief under U.S. antidumping duty laws from unfairly traded imports of R-32 from China. The petition alleges that imports of R-32 from China are sold at less than fair value, causing material injury to the U.S. R-32 industry, and threatening to continue doing so if left unchecked. 

Arkema performs a critical function in the U.S. hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) supply chain through the production of R-32 at its Calvert City, Ky, plant.

In the United States, R-32 is used as a component to produce various HFC blends, which are refrigerants used in a variety of applications, in particular R-410A, a key product in most air conditioning applications.

Beginning in 2017, foreign-backed blending operations have entered the U.S. to bypass the existing antidumping duty order on HFC blends from China, which was imposed on August 19, 2016. Because the HFC blends antidumping duty order does not cover components like R-32, blenders can purchase cheap Chinese R-32 to make HFC blends in the U.S. market. 

Thus, over the last few years, there has been a significant increase in unfairly traded R-32 imports from China into the United States sold at less than fair value. This loophole in the HFC blends antidumping duty order must be closed in order to protect the U.S. R-32 industry.

As a global refrigerant producer, and the lone R-32 producer in the United States, Arkema supports free and fair competition. Arkema is confident that, once the facts underlying the petition are reviewed by the relevant agencies, Chinese R-32 imports will be deemed by those agencies to compete unfairly in the U.S. market.  

A designer of materials and innovative solutions, Arkema shapes materials and creates new uses that accelerate customer performance. Our balanced business portfolio spans high-performance materials, industrial specialties and coating solutions. Our globally recognized brands are ranked among the leaders in the markets we serve. Reporting annual sales of €8.8 billion in 2018, we employ approximately 20,000 people worldwide and operate in close to 55 countries. We are committed to active engagement with all our stakeholders. Our research centers in North America, France and Asia concentrate on advances in bio-based products, new energies, water management, electronic solutions, lightweight materials and design, home efficiency and insulation. www.arkema.com

CONTACT: Janet Smith
Arkema Inc.
610 212 5858
[email protected]
