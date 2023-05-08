Strong Quarter Led by Higher Merchandise Contribution and Acquisitions

RICHMOND, Va., May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) (“ARKO” or the “Company”), a Fortune 500 company and one of the largest convenience store operators in the United States, today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Key Highlights1

Operating income for the quarter was $9.0 million, compared to $19.3 million in the prior year quarter.

Net loss for the quarter was $2.5 million, compared to net income of $2.3 million in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $47.5 million, a decrease of $2.6 million, as compared to the prior year quarter.

Same store merchandise sales excluding cigarettes increased 7.6% for the quarter compared to 0.1% in the prior year period; same store merchandise sales increased 3.8% for the quarter compared to the prior year period.

Merchandise gross profit contribution grew by $8.1 million for the quarter, or 7.7%, on a same store basis, as compared to the prior year period.

Merchandise margin increased 120 basis points to 30.7% for the quarter compared to 29.5% in the prior year period.

Other Key Highlights

On March 1, 2023, closed acquisition of the assets of Transit Energy Group and its affiliates (“TEG”) adding 135 convenience stores and 192 dealer locations; WTG Fuels Holdings LLC (“WTG”) acquisition expected to close in Q2 2023.

Currently available capital of more than $2 billion dollars, including cash, lines of credit and Oak Street agreement. Renewal and increase of GPMP credit line to $800 million, extending maturity to 2028. Amended and extended the program agreement with Oak Street, a division of Blue Owl Capital (“Oak Street”), with capacity of up to $1.5 billion until September 2024.

Released significantly updated fas REWARDS® loyalty app, with promising early results.

ARKO Corp.’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share of common stock to be paid on June 1, 2023, to stockholders of record as of May 19, 2023.

“This was another strong quarter, with robust in-store performance as we continued to execute our strategy to grow our core convenience store business and our many initiatives continued to gain traction, showing that our value proposition, customer service, and merchandising mix is resonating with customers and creating sales growth,” said Arie Kotler, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of ARKO. “We will continue to execute our strategy, driving sales in our stores and building value for our customers through targeted value-add initiatives, and at the same time grow our business through M&A. ARKO has secured financial commitments that we believe underscore the confidence seasoned investors have in our long-term growth strategy. With our strong balance sheet, ample liquidity, and multiple paths for growth, I have confidence that we can continue to create stockholder value over the long-term.”

First Quarter 2023 Segment Highlights

Retail

For the Three Months

Ended March 31, 2023 2022 (in thousands) Fuel gallons sold 248,906 239,558 Same store fuel gallons sold decrease (%)1 (5.8 %) (3.1 %) Fuel margin, cents per gallon2 35.4 37.5 Merchandise revenue $ 400,408 $ 366,985 Same store merchandise sales increase (decrease) (%)1 3.8 % (3.5 %) Same store merchandise sales excluding cigarettes increase (%)1 7.6 % 0.1 % Merchandise contribution3 $ 122,965 $ 108,192 Merchandise margin4 30.7 % 29.5 % 1Same store is a common metric used in the convenience store industry. We consider a store a same store beginning in the first quarter in which the store had a full quarter of activity in the prior year. Refer toUse of Non-GAAP Measuresbelow for discussion of this measure. 2Calculated as fuel revenue less fuel costs divided by fuel gallons sold; excludes the estimated fixed margin or fixed fee paid to GPMP for the cost of fuel. 3Calculated as merchandise revenue less merchandise costs. 4Calculated as merchandise contribution divided by merchandise revenue.

For the first quarter, retail fuel profitability (excluding intercompany charges by the Company’s wholesale fuel distribution subsidiary, GPM Petroleum LP (“GPMP”)) decreased approximately $1.7 million to $88.1 million compared to the prior year period, with strong fuel margin capture of 35.4 cents per gallon, which decreased $0.02 for the first quarter compared to the prior year period. Same store fuel profit was $76.3 million (excluding intercompany charges by GPMP), compared to $87.7 million for the prior year quarter. The decrease in same store fuel profit was partially offset by $10.8 million dollars incremental fuel profit from recent acquisitions.

Same store merchandise sales excluding cigarettes increased 7.6% for the quarter compared to 0.1% in the first quarter of 2022. Same stores sales increased 3.8% compared to a decrease of 3.5% in the prior year period. Total merchandise contribution for the quarter increased $14.8 million, or 13.7%, compared to the first quarter of 2022, with merchandise margin increasing 120 basis points, to 30.7% from 29.5% in Q1 2022, as a result of favorable changes in sales mix and the continued result of the Company’s multiple initiatives. The increase in merchandise contribution was due to $8.3 million from recent acquisitions, and an increase at same stores of $8.1 million.

Wholesale

For the Three Months

Ended March 31, 2023 2022 (in thousands) Fuel gallons sold – fuel supply locations 182,427 180,941 Fuel gallons sold – consignment agent locations 37,962 35,997 Fuel margin, cents per gallon1– fuel supply locations 6.1 7.0 Fuel margin, cents per gallon1– consignment agent locations 26.4 29.0 1Calculated as fuel revenue less fuel costs divided by fuel gallons sold; excludes the estimated fixed margin or fixed fee paid to GPMP for the cost of fuel.

Wholesale fuel contribution (excluding intercompany charges by GPMP) decreased by approximately $1.8 million for the quarter.

Fuel contribution from fuel supply locations (excluding intercompany charges by GPMP) decreased by $1.4 million for the quarter, primarily due to decreased prompt pay discounts related to lower fuel costs, which was partially offset by contributions from the Quarles and TEG acquisitions.

Fuel contribution from consignment agent locations (excluding intercompany charges by GPMP) decreased approximately $0.4 million for the quarter. For the quarter, the decrease was primarily due to lower rack-to-retail margins and decreased prompt pay discounts related to lower fuel costs, which was partially offset by contributions from the Quarles and TEG acquisitions.

Fleet Fueling

For the Three Months

Ended March 31, 2023 (in thousands) Fuel gallons sold – proprietary cardlock locations 31,016 Fuel gallons sold – third-party cardlock locations 1,610 Fuel margin, cents per gallon1– proprietary cardlock locations 44.5 Fuel margin, cents per gallon1– third-party cardlock locations 1.3 1Calculated as fuel revenue less fuel costs divided by fuel gallons sold; excludes the estimated fixed fee charged by GPMP to sites in the fleet fueling segment.

The Company recognized strong cash flow from the fleet fueling segment during the quarter. Fuel profitability (excluding intercompany charges by GPMP) was approximately $13.8 million for the quarter2.

2 Fleet fueling segment reflects a commencement of operations of such segment on July 22, 2022.

Store Operating Expenses

For the first quarter, convenience store operating expenses increased $18.9 million, or 12.1% as compared to the prior year period, primarily due to $15.9 million of expenses related to the Pride and TEG acquisitions and an increase in expenses at same stores, including $6.0 million, or 9.7% as compared to the prior year period, of higher personnel costs. The increase in store operating expenses was partially offset by underperforming retail stores that were closed or converted to dealers.

Long-Term Growth Strategy Updates

Credit Line Increase and Renewal

On May 5, 2023, GPMP renewed and extended its revolving credit facility with a syndicate of banks led by Capital One, National Association. The credit line was increased to $800 million, and its maturity was extended to May 2028.

Extension of Oak Street Program Agreement

On May 2, 2023, GPM, together with affiliates of Oak Street, entered into a third amendment to the Program Agreement, which, among other things, extended the term of the Program Agreement and the exclusivity period thereunder through September 30, 2024, and provides for up to $1.5 billion of capacity under the Program Agreement from the date of such amendment through September 30, 2024, not including the funding for the WTG Acquisition.

Acquisitions

On March 1, 2023, the Company closed on its acquisition of the assets of TEG, which, at closing, operated 135 convenience stores, supplied fuel to 192 dealer locations, and operated a transportation business that supports the retail and wholesale business, all in the Southeastern United States. This acquisition expanded ARKO’s southern retail territory into Alabama and Mississippi.

ARKO expects that its previously announced acquisition of WTG will close in the second quarter of 2023. This acquisition would add 24 company-operated Uncle’s convenience stores across western Texas. As part of this acquisition, the Company would also acquire WTG’s GASCARD-branded fleet fueling network, including 66 proprietary fleet fueling cardlock sites strategically located in large industrial areas in West Texas and southeast New Mexico and 43 private cardlock sites.

Liquidity and Capital Expenditures

As of March 31, 2023, and after consummating the TEG acquisition, the Company’s total liquidity was approximately $580 million, consisting of cash and cash equivalents of approximately $256 million and approximately $321 million of availability under lines of credit. Outstanding debt was $809 million, resulting in net debt, excluding financing leases, of approximately $553 million. Capital expenditures were approximately $23.4 million for the quarter.

Quarterly Dividend and Share Repurchase Program

The Company’s ability to return cash to its stockholders through its cash dividend program and share repurchase program is consistent with its capital allocation framework and reflects the Company’s confidence in the strength of its cash generation ability and financial position.

The Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share of common stock, to be paid on June 1, 2023, to stockholders of record as of May 19, 2023.

In February 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program for up to an aggregate of $50 million of outstanding shares of common stock. During the quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 89 thousand shares of common stock under the repurchase program for approximately $0.7 million, or an average share price of $7.97. There is approximately $10.3 million remaining under the share repurchase program.

Company-Operated Retail Store Count and Segment Update

The following tables present certain information regarding changes in the retail, wholesale and fleet fueling segments for the periods presented:

For the Three Months

Ended March 31, Retail Segment 2023 2022 Number of sites at beginning of period 1,404 1,406 Acquired sites 135 — Newly opened or reopened sites 1 — Company-controlled sites converted to consignment or fuel supply locations, net (5 ) (6 ) Closed, relocated or divested sites (4 ) (4 ) Number of sites at end of period 1,531 1,396

For the Three Months

Ended March 31, Wholesale Segment1 2023 2022 Number of sites at beginning of period 1,674 1,628 Acquired sites 192 — Newly opened or reopened sites2 7 19 Consignment or fuel supply locations converted from Company-controlled sites, net 5 6 Closed, relocated or divested sites (26 ) (28 ) Number of sites at end of period 1,852 1,625 1Excludes bulk and spot purchasers. 2Includes all signed fuel supply agreements irrespective of fuel distribution commencement date.

For the Three Months Ended Fleet Fueling Segment March 31, 2023 Number of sites at beginning of period 183 Acquired sites — Number of sites at end of period 183

About ARKO Corp.

ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) is a Fortune 500 company that owns 100% of GPM Investments, LLC and is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the United States. Based in Richmond, VA, our highly recognizable family of community brands offers delicious, prepared foods, beer, snacks, candy, hot and cold beverages, and multiple popular quick serve restaurant brands. Our high value fas REWARDS® loyalty program offers exclusive savings on merchandise and gas. We operate in four reportable segments: retail, which includes convenience stores selling merchandise and fuel products to retail customers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; GPM Petroleum, which sells and supplies fuel to our retail and wholesale sites and charges a fixed fee, primarily to our fleet fueling sites; and fleet fueling, which includes the operation of proprietary and third-party cardlock locations, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards that provide customers access to a nationwide network of fueling sites. To learn more about GPM stores, visit: www.gpminvestments.com. To learn more about ARKO, visit: www.arkocorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, the Company’s expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by use of words such as “anticipate,” “aim,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to, among other things, changes in economic, business and market conditions; the Company’s ability to maintain the listing of its common stock and warrants on the Nasdaq Stock Market; changes in its strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; expansion plans and opportunities; changes in the markets in which it competes; changes in applicable laws or regulations, including those relating to environmental matters; market conditions and global and economic factors beyond its control; and the outcome of any known or unknown litigation and regulatory proceedings. Detailed information about these factors and additional important factors can be found in the documents that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company does not undertake an obligation to update forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

The Company discloses certain measures on a “same store basis,” which is a non-GAAP measure. Information disclosed on a “same store basis” excludes the results of any store that is not a “same store” for the applicable period. A store is considered a same store beginning in the first quarter in which the store had a full quarter of activity in the prior year. The Company believes that this information provides greater comparability regarding its ongoing operating performance. Neither this measure nor those described below should be considered an alternative to measurements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”).

The Company defines EBITDA as net (loss) income before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA further adjusts EBITDA by excluding the gain or loss on disposal of assets, impairment charges, acquisition costs, other non-cash items, and other unusual or non-recurring charges. Each of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure.

The Company uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for operational and financial decision-making and believe these measures are useful in evaluating its performance because they eliminate certain items that it does not consider indicators of its operating performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are also used by many of its investors, securities analysts, and other interested parties in evaluating its operational and financial performance across reporting periods. The Company believes that the presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors by allowing an understanding of key measures that it uses internally for operational decision-making, budgeting, evaluating acquisition targets, and assessing its operating performance.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not recognized terms under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net (loss) income or any other financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP. These measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of its results as reported under GAAP. The Company strongly encourages investors to review its financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, same store measures, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, as defined by the Company, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. It therefore may not be possible to compare the Company’s use of these non-GAAP financial measures with those used by other companies.

Condensed consolidated statements of operations For the Three Months

Ended March 31, 2023 2022 (in thousands) Revenues: Fuel revenue $ 1,661,664 $ 1,583,526 Merchandise revenue 400,408 366,985 Other revenues, net 26,424 22,300 Total revenues 2,088,496 1,972,811 Operating expenses: Fuel costs 1,537,882 1,470,649 Merchandise costs 277,443 258,793 Store operating expenses 192,683 166,538 General and administrative expenses 40,416 31,785 Depreciation and amortization 28,399 24,636 Total operating expenses 2,076,823 1,952,401 Other expenses, net 2,720 1,121 Operating income 8,953 19,289 Interest and other financial income 7,210 1,106 Interest and other financial expenses (20,812 ) (17,081 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (4,649 ) 3,314 Income tax benefit (expense) 2,158 (1,005 ) (Loss) income from equity investment (36 ) 9 Net (loss) income $ (2,527 ) $ 2,318 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 53 79 Net (loss) income attributable to ARKO Corp. $ (2,580 ) $ 2,239 Series A redeemable preferred stock dividends (1,418 ) (1,418 ) Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders $ (3,998 ) $ 821 Net (loss) income per share attributable to common shareholders – basic $ (0.03 ) $ 0.01 Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders – diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.00 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 120,253 124,301 Diluted 120,253 125,433

Condensed consolidated balance sheets March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (in thousands) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 255,852 $ 298,529 Restricted cash 15,750 18,240 Short-term investments 3,065 2,400 Trade receivables, net 129,039 118,140 Inventory 244,940 221,951 Other current assets 88,354 87,873 Total current assets 737,000 747,133 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 780,950 645,809 Right-of-use assets under operating leases 1,373,727 1,203,188 Right-of-use assets under financing leases, net 179,166 182,113 Goodwill 217,297 217,297 Intangible assets, net 226,134 197,123 Equity investment 2,888 2,924 Deferred tax asset 32,958 22,728 Other non-current assets 40,677 36,855 Total assets $ 3,590,797 $ 3,255,170 Liabilities Current liabilities: Long-term debt, current portion $ 15,034 $ 11,944 Accounts payable 222,782 217,370 Other current liabilities 186,225 154,097 Operating leases, current portion 61,797 57,563 Financing leases, current portion 5,219 5,457 Total current liabilities 491,057 446,431 Non-current liabilities: Long-term debt, net 793,596 740,043 Asset retirement obligation 72,350 64,909 Operating leases 1,386,604 1,218,045 Financing leases 224,997 225,907 Other non-current liabilities 247,158 178,945 Total liabilities 3,215,762 2,874,280 Series A redeemable preferred stock 100,000 100,000 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock 12 12 Treasury stock (42,352 ) (40,042 ) Additional paid-in capital 234,158 229,995 Accumulated other comprehensive income 9,119 9,119 Retained earnings 74,143 81,750 Total shareholders’ equity 275,080 280,834 Non-controlling interest (45 ) 56 Total equity 275,035 280,890 Total liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and equity $ 3,590,797 $ 3,255,170

Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows For the Three Months

Ended March 31, 2023 2022 (in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (2,527 ) $ 2,318 Adjustments to reconcile net

(loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 28,399 24,636 Deferred income taxes (10,230 ) (2,577 ) Loss on disposal of assets and impairment charges 287 764 Foreign currency loss 34 37 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount 592 634 Amortization of deferred income (1,860 ) (3,078 ) Accretion of asset retirement obligation 491 409 Non-cash rent 2,798 1,946 Charges to allowance for credit losses 283 135 Loss (income) from equity investment 36 (9 ) Share-based compensation 4,069 2,774 Fair value adjustment of financial assets and liabilities (4,228 ) 1,209 Other operating activities, net 329 123 Changes in assets and liabilities: Increase in trade receivables (11,182 ) (12,886 ) Increase in inventory (2,845 ) (21,318 ) Decrease in other assets 3,545 18,215 Increase in accounts payable 5,940 20,177 Decrease in other current liabilities (127 ) (4,561 ) Increase (decrease) in asset retirement obligation 67 (34 ) Increase in non-current liabilities 2,012 1,148 Net cash provided by operating activities 15,883 30,062 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (23,380 ) (20,667 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 208,436 6,933 Prepayment for business acquisition — (5,000 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash (338,342 ) (6,746 ) Decrease in investments, net — 1,618 Net cash used in investing activities (153,286 ) (23,862 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Receipt of long-term debt, net 55,000 — Repayment of debt (5,592 ) (3,157 ) Principal payments on financing leases (1,418 ) (1,652 ) Proceeds from sale-leaseback 51,604 — Common stock repurchased (2,310 ) (13,084 ) Dividends paid on common stock (3,609 ) (2,474 ) Dividends paid on redeemable preferred stock (1,418 ) (1,418 ) Distributions to non-controlling interests — (60 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 92,257 (21,845 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (45,146 ) (15,645 ) Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (21 ) (16 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 316,769 272,543 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 271,602 $ 256,882