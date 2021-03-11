ARKO to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 25, 2021

Breaking News
RICHMOND, Va., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) (the “Company”) today announced that the Company will report results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 on Thursday, March 25, 2021 before the markets open in the United States.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 877-605-1792 or 201-689-8728. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes through April 8, 2021, by dialing 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 and entering confirmation code 13717487.

There will also be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://www.arkocorp.com/. The webcast will archived for 30 days.

About ARKO Corp.:

ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) owns 100% of GPM Investments, LLC (“GPM”). Based in Richmond, VA, GPM was founded in 2003 with 169 stores and has grown through acquisitions to become the 7th largest convenience store chain in the United States, with approximately 2,950 locations comprised of approximately 1,350 company-operated stores and approximately 1,600 dealer sites to which it supplies fuel in 33 states and Washington D.C. GPM operates in three segments: retail, which consists of fuel and merchandise sales to retail consumers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents; and GPM Petroleum, which supplies fuel to GPM and its subsidiaries selling fuel (both in the retail and wholesale segments) as well as sub-wholesalers and bulk purchasers. Its stores offer its fasREWARDS® high value loyalty program, a large selection of beverages, coffee, fountain drinks, candy, salty snacks, and many other products to meet the needs of the everyday customer. One feature, setting many of its convenience stores apart is a wide array of proprietary food offerings ranging from fresh chicken, fresh-made salads, and sandwiches to healthy, grab-and-go meals.

Investor Contact
Chris Mandeville
(203) 682-8200
[email protected]

