Arkose Labs Continues Global Expansion with New EMEA Headquarters

SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arkose Labs, a provider of online fraud and abuse prevention technology, today announced the expansion of the company’s global operations in EMEA with its regional headquarters opening in London. Adding to its existing presence in the U.S. and Australia, Arkose Labs will use its new London headquarters for additional sales, services and marketing teams.

The office will initially house around 10 employees, with plans to expand Arkose Labs’ presence in the region. Adrian Jenkins, VP of EMEA said, “Arkose Labs is on a fast-growth trajectory globally, and our expansion into EMEA is key to its ongoing success. We are helping digital businesses in the region solve one of their most challenging problems – how to keep consumers secure from growing fraud and abuse attacks, while improving user experience.”

In Arkose Labs’ 2021 Q1 Fraud and Abuse Report, it was revealed that in 2020 Europe emerged as the top overall region for fraud attacks globally. “European businesses are facing a unique blend of challenges. They are dealing with major regulatory changes; increased consumer reliance on digital channels due to the pandemic; and high attack levels from active fraud hubs within the region.” said Lizzie Clitheroe, Head of Global Product Marketing at Arkose Labs, who is based in London. “Arkose Labs is engaging with businesses in Europe, Middle East and Africa, helping them to navigate this challenging time using its innovative approach to fraud and abuse prevention.”

Arkose Labs fraud prevention solutions not only detect malicious activity, but actively deter future attempts by undermining the profitability of attacks. A unique blend of real-time risk decisioning and adaptive friction protects account registrations, prevents account takeover, and tackles a wide range of bot-driven abuse. The world’s largest brands trust Arkose Labs to protect their customer journey while delivering an unrivaled customer experience. Industries served include retail, online gaming and gambling, travel, media and streaming, banking, fintechs, technology platforms and the sharing economy.

It’s been a busy few months for Arkose Labs with several new additions to the executive team including Mark Resnick as chief operating officer and chief financial officer, Patrice Boffa as vice president of customer success and Ashish Jain as chief product officer. Arkose Labs doubled revenue in 2020 and has also made significant enhancements to its product lineup, including audio puzzles, additional detection capabilities, and the introduction of a new protection feature called, “Welcome to the Internet.”

About Arkose Labs:
Arkose Labs bankrupts the business model of fraud. Recognized by Gartner as a 2020 Cool Vendor, its innovative approach determines true user intent and remediates attacks in real time. Risk assessments combined with interactive authentication challenges undermine the ROI behind attacks, providing long-term protection while improving good customer throughput. Arkose Labs is based in San Francisco, Calif., with offices in Brisbane, Australia. For more information, visit www.arkoselabs.com or on Twitter @ArkoseLabs.

