Arlanxeo Rolls out TrendMiner Self-Service Analytics to Plants Worldwide

HOUSTON and HASSELT, Belgium, Dec. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TrendMiner, provider of the self-service process and asset analytics software for process industries, announces Arlanxeo will be implementing TrendMiner software within all their production facilities on a global basis. This decision is based on the business value gained at the first sites adopting the advanced analytics software for time-series data. By empowering their process engineers with TrendMiner’s easy-to-use, plug-and-play self-service analytics solution, Arlanxeo will improve their overall profitability enterprise-wide.

Expanding success

Arlanxeo, a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and LANXESS, is a world-leading chemical company that develops, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber and high-performance elastomers for use in various industries. Arlanxeo initially deployed TrendMiner software in 2016 in Europe. With a best practice onboarding approach by TrendMiner’s Customer Success team, Arlanxeo achieved an ROI within the first months of use. Based on the success of its pilot program, Arlanxeo will initiate deployment of TrendMiner software globally in its two business units.

“You cannot wait until you have a final perfect solution before you start using big data tools. It’s better to do it in parallel: start using analytics while you continue to gather data,” says Hermann Schuster, Chief Digital Officer of Arlanxeo. “Furthermore, if you lose time, this will cost you production volume and additional time to handle the problem. Whenever we can solve a problem in less time, this is a huge benefit. TrendMiner is providing us this benefit.”

“We are very pleased with the results we have been able to demonstrate to Arlanxeo,” said Bert Baeck, CEO and Founder of TrendMiner. “Arlanxeo is a forward-thinking industry leader and we hope that their example will inspire others to adopt a self-service approach to industrial process analytics.”

Improving operational excellence

TrendMiner’s self-service analytics software supports Arlanxeo in achieving their top priorities: operational excellence, safety, energy efficiency and process performance optimization. With TrendMiner, process engineers and operators easily identify trends in their processes, monitor behavior, send notifications to engineering or control room staff and predict deviations in live processes. Immediate access to actionable data analytics insights drive efficiency and contribute directly to overall equipment effectiveness. The transparency, efficiency and ease of use offered by the self-service analytics solution were key factors in the selection of TrendMiner.

“Since our initial contacts in 2016, it has been a pleasure working together with Arlanxeo. TrendMiner was promoted within the Arlanxeo group leveraging our successful pilots. These facilitated new opportunities at other plants, which were managed by Mr. Schuster’s team. I believe Arlanxeo’s strong strategic focus on digitalization with respect to ‘connecting IT and operations’ as well as managerial support were key success factors. I am very pleased that we are now moving our collaboration with Arlanxeo to the next level with this agreement,” says Jeroen De Wolf, Account Executive at TrendMiner.

Plans for future growth

TrendMiner’s rapid growth is possible because customers recognize the great potential of the software to analyze, monitor and predict process performance. Many customers like Arlanxeo have adopted TrendMiner and rapidly expand its use across their entire organization.

Further information

Arlanxeo’s industrial analytics journey was presented at the OSIsoft PI User Conference EMEA in London. You can watch the live presentation by Hermann Schuster.

About TrendMiner

TrendMiner delivers discovery, diagnostic and predictive analytics software for the process industry. TrendMiner software is based on a high-performance analytics engine for process data captured in time series. Through an intuitive web-based client, process engineers and operators can easily search for trends themselves using pattern recognition and machine learning technologies. The TrendMiner plug and play software adds value immediately after deployment, eliminating expensive investments in big data infrastructure and long implementation projects. TrendMiner software can improve efficiency and quality, reduce waste and energy consumption, and optimize production performance across divisions. TrendMiner, founded in 2008, is a software company with global headquarters in Hasselt, Belgium and offices in the Netherlands, Germany, Spain and the U.S.

Visit us at: www.trendminer.com

Media Contact

Dawn Fontaine

Ripple Effect Communications

[email protected]

Tel: 617-536-8887