ARCADIA, Calif., Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WrkSpot is pleased to announce the appointment of Arlette Reyes as its new head of Customer Success. With nearly 25 years of experience in the customer service industry, Reyes brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the role. As head of Customer Success, Reyes will be responsible for leading end-to-end customer success operations and overseeing training and onboarding for the organization.

“Arlette’s role is pivotal in creating and executing our roadmap for sales growth,” said Raja Epsilon, Founder and CEO of WrkSpot. “Her extensive customer service background and passion for helping others make her the perfect fit for this role. We are confident that she will be a valuable asset to our team and help us continue delivering the exceptional customer experience that WrkSpot is known for.”

Reyes is excited to join the WrkSpot team and is looking forward to helping the company continue to grow and succeed. She will work closely with the rest of the WrkSpot team to ensure that all customers receive the highest level of service and support.

Reyes’ previous appointments include managing customer service and account teams at Walt Disney World® in Orlando, Florida; Wyndham Grand Orlando Resort Bonnet Creek; Booking.com; and, most recently, at hotel booking engine Avvio.

“I’m delighted to be part of the growing WrkSpot team and to work alongside diligent and brilliant minds,” Reyes said. “My main focus will be to take the end-user experience to the next level, embracing 100% product and tools adoption so customers get the full advantage of our productivity platform. I aim to have every hotel business implement and use 100% of our solution.”

Her experience in customer success is in direct alignment with the organization’s priority of improving its time-to-value (TTV) performance, which determines how fast a product or service provides value to the customer. TTV is a significant key performance indicator, especially within the software-as-a-service (SaaS) industry, to determine how fast customers will benefit from a product after making a purchase.

WrkSpot is well-positioned to continue delivering industry-leading customer service and support and looks forward to continued success under Arlette’s leadership. “We help companies stay organized and connected daily by improving team communication. This is the secret to growing productivity by fully enriching the areas that considerably impact the bottom line, which translates to increased employee stability and supports employee retention,” she added.

About WrkSpot

WrkSpot, founded in 2017, is the developer of a revolutionary software suite for hotel portfolio management that integrates HRIS, operations management and communication in a single app. By managing and engaging staff, controlling costs and streamlining operations, and improving compliance and safety, WrkSpot allows hotel managers to avoid being bogged down by the unavoidable details of hotel operations. To learn more, visit www.wrkspot.com.

