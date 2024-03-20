Transformative Edge Network and Compute Capabilities for Critical Operations Now Available for the Public Sector

SAN FRANCISCO and RESTON, Va., March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Armada , an edge computing pioneer and authorized Starlink integrator that is redefining the future of connectivity, compute, and AI; and Carahsoft Technology Corp ., the Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a new partnership designed to bring Armada’s edge solutions to the Public Sector. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Armada’s Public Sector distributor, making the company’s Commander platform, a single portal for observability and management of all edge operations and Starlink terminals, available through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) and National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint contracts.

“As Government agencies invest in resilient infrastructure for their critical missions and expand access to fast and reliable connectivity, the ability to provide Starlink along with mobile and modular compute infrastructure at scale is a game changer for Public Sector operations at the edge,” said Vlada Barlow, Senior Vice President of Public Sector and Administration at Armada. “Armada’s rapidly deployable solutions, combined with Carahsoft’s reach and expertise, enable Government agencies to operate at the edge within weeks instead of waiting for months or years to provide connectivity and compute infrastructure, even in the most remote environments.”

Armada is an authorized Starlink integrator and has built an enterprise grade management platform which enables Government agencies to easily manage their network remotely. Armada’s Commander platform is the cornerstone of the company’s offerings, providing direct purchase and deployment of Starlink terminals, enterprise-grade management and observability for Starlink assets, real-time alerts and diagnostics, and AI-powered cost analysis and optimization.

These capabilities provide real time decision making for Government agencies’ most critical missions, with a focus on serving emergency management, public safety, critical infrastructure, parks, natural resources, border security, transportation, education and healthcare agencies. Additionally, Armada equips the Department of Defense (DoD) and intelligence community (IC) missions with distributed private computing capabilities to the forward edge, as agencies deploy cameras, drones, sensors, autonomous vehicles and other assets that require a large amount of flexible compute power with low latency connectivity.

“Seamless connectivity and resilient compute infrastructure are key priorities for Government agencies in today’s technology landscape,” said Steve Jacyna, Director of Emerging Technology at Carahsoft. “Through our partnership with Armada, Starlink and Carahsoft’s extensive reseller network, we extend Public Sector access to innovative solutions that enable agencies to better manage critical infrastructure and safeguard sensitive citizen data. Together, we are dedicated to enhancing Government mission capabilities at the edge and empowering agencies to address unique challenges with confidence.”

Armada’s software, hardware and services are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042 and NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (866) 421-4683 or [email protected]. To learn more about Armada, visit: https://www.carahsoft.com/armada or https://www.armada.ai/

Armada builds and operates a resilient, secure and scalable infrastructure, with a matching software component enabling a single control plane to easily manage and optimize data. The company’s mission is to enable connection and distribute the benefits inherent therein – anywhere in the world. Learn more at www.armada.ai .

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, Big Data and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .