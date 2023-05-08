VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) announced that its Board of Directors declared the cash dividend of $0.195 per common share, representing a 3% increase over the prior quarter’s dividend. The second quarter dividend will be paid in cash on July 6, 2023, to stockholders of record on June 28, 2023.

The Board of Directors also declared a cash dividend of $0.421875 per share on its 6.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock payable on July 14, 2023, to stockholders of record on July 3, 2023.

Armada Hoffler is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to developing and building properties for its own account, the Company also provides development and general contracting construction services to third-party clients. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, the Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For more information, visit ArmadaHoffler.com.

