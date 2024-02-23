VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE: AHH) announced the income tax treatment of its 2023 dividend distributions to holders of shares of the Company’s common stock and preferred stock.

This information represents final income allocations as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV. The tax information provided should not be construed as tax advice. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company’s distributions. Beginning in 2018, ordinary taxable income per share of common stock and preferred stock is equal to the 199A dividend that was created by the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Common Stock Dividends

NYSE Ticker Symbol: AHH

CUSIP #04208T 10 8

EIN: #46-1214914

Line 1a Total Ordinary Dividends 35.77% Line 2a Total Capital Gain Distribution 2.84% Line 2b Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain 2.62% Line 2f Section 897 Capital Gain 2.84% Line 3 Non-Dividend Distributions 61.39% Line 5 Section 199A Dividends 35.77% Total Capital Gain 2.84% Total Ordinary 35.77% Total Return of Capital 61.39% Total 100.00%

Preferred Series A Dividends

NYSE Ticker Symbol: AHHPrA

CUSIP #04208T 20 7

EIN: #46-1214914

Line 1a Total Ordinary Dividends 94.97% Line 2a Total Capital Gain Distribution 5.03% Line 2b Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain 4.46% Line 2f Section 897 Capital Gain 5.03% Line 5 Section 199A Dividends 94.97% Total Capital Gain 5.03% Total Ordinary 94.97% Total 100.00%

Line 2a – The total dividend classified as Capital Gain is Section 1231 gain for purposes of Internal Revenue Code (IRC) Section 1061. Section 1061 is generally applicable to direct and indirect holders of “applicable partnership interests.”

Line 2b – These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the 2023 Capital Gain amounts (Line 2a).

Line 2e – The amount of the dividends treated as a Disposition of Investment in United States Real Property, for purposes of Internal Revenue Code (IRC) Section 897, are reflected in Boxes 2e and 2f. Box 2e is a subset of, and included in, the 2023 Taxable Ordinary Dividend amounts (Line 1a). Box 2f is a subset of, and included in, the 2023 Capital Gain amounts (Line 2a).

Line 5 – These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the 2023 Taxable Ordinary Dividend amounts (Line 1a).

About Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to developing and building properties for its own account, the Company also provides development and general contracting construction services to third-party clients. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, the Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For more information visit ArmadaHoffler.com.

