Breaking News
Home / Top News / Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Shawn Tibbetts as Their New Chief Operating Officer

Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Shawn Tibbetts as Their New Chief Operating Officer

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 31 mins ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE: AHH) announced today that accomplished executive Shawn Tibbetts has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer.  Tibbetts comes to Armada Hoffler Properties with more than 15 years of corporate leadership experience. As COO, Tibbetts will be responsible for aligning the day-to-day operations of the company’s various business lines and support groups with the corporate goals set by the CEO and Board of Directors. 

“I’m excited and honored to serve in this role alongside the talented team at Armada Hoffler Properties,” said Tibbetts. “It’s humbling to join a culture that is so focused on delivering long-term value for investors and a company with a unique and successful business model. I look forward to helping Armada Hoffler Properties continue to grow.”

Tibbetts comes from the Port of Virginia where as President and COO of Virginia International Terminals, he was responsible for all operations, capacity expansion projects and information technology across all major port activities around the commonwealth.  He began his career at the Port of Virginia in 2003 as an Assistant Operations Manager and has steadily risen through the ranks, ultimately becoming the key individual responsible for this international organization with nearly 3,000 employees and $600 million in annual revenue.  A native of Portsmouth, Tibbetts earned his undergraduate degree from James Madison University, his MBA from the College of William & Mary and completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.

“Shawn is a proven leader and we are thrilled to have his expertise as part of our executive team,” said Louis Haddad, President & Chief Executive Officer of Armada Hoffler Properties. “I am confident he will be a vital part of the future success of our company.”

Tibbetts’ appointment will be effective August 26, 2019.

About Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to developing and building properties for its own account, the Company also provides development and general contracting construction services to third-party clients. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, the Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

Contact:
Chelsea Forrest
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.
Director of Marketing
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (757) 612-4248

 

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.