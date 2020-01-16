Armanino Adds 11 New Partners for 2020

SAN RAMON, Calif., Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Armanino LLP, one of the 25 largest accounting and business consulting firms in the U.S., today announced the promotion of nine new firm partners effective Jan. 1, 2020, as well as two new partners joining the firm. This new group of partners includes professionals in tax, audit, risk assurance and advisory, and consulting practices across six offices throughout California, Texas and Washington. Nearly all the new partners participated in the firm’s Partner Track program, part of Armanino’s initiative to identify, educate and mentor potential partners internally at the firm.

“The new partners are a phenomenal group of people who always find new ways to drive value for clients and serve as effective team leaders,” said Matt Armanino, CEO of Armanino LLP. “They truly embody the firm’s core values of innovation, entrepreneurism and positive energy. Most exciting is that they represent the firm’s growth in a variety of geographies and service lines where they have created opportunities and made an impact on the firm.”

Armanino’s Partner Track program reflects the firm’s progressive mindset toward leadership opportunities for accounting and consulting professionals. The Partner Track guides a group of selected partner candidates in their path towards partnership by utilizing multiple resources to help them demonstrate the firm’s values, individually and as a group, and showcase their overall contributions to the firm. In addition, the firm rolled out a Transparency to Partnership education track focused on educating all levels of the firm about the expectations, qualifications and benefits to pursuing partnership at Armanino to encourage more participation.

Armanino’s ability to continually add and promote partners is a result of opportunities generated by the firm’s strategic investment in new geographies, service lines and solutions. In recent years, the firm expanded in fast-growing markets such as Seattle and Denver, and created several new and expanded practice areas to meet the needs of clients including Risk Assurance and Advisory, Blockchain, Cannabis and Data Analytics.

Armanino’s 2020 new partner class includes:

Todd Bishop, Risk Assurance and Advisory Service partner , works remotely where he helps lead the firm’s internal audit, SOC and SOX teams. He has more than 19 years of audit and consulting experience in Big Four firms. With expertise in risk, controls and compliance—across both accounting and IT in multiple industries—he delivers quality, efficiency and innovation, while partnering with management teams to influence progressive change and achieve strategic objectives.

Katy Brown, Tax partner , is located in the San Ramon office and brings more than a decade of experience in public accounting. She focuses on serving nonprofits and works with exempt organizations in a variety of capacities, including consulting on formation, board governance and ongoing compliance requirements. She has also been brought on as an outside service provider of comprehensive tax compliance services.

Peter Burns, Audit partner , is based in the San Francisco office and brings extensive audit experience in the technology industry, including at a Big Four firm, having provided assurance and auditing services to a variety of technology companies. He specializes in financial statement audits, SEC audits and focuses on comprehensive auditing services versus annual procedures.

Jon Chin, Audit partner , is located in the San Jose office and has been serving in public accounting since 2007 as an intern at Armanino. He provides audit and business consulting services and works extensively with clients in the technology industry.

Jarrett Ganan, Tax partner , is based in the west Los Angeles office and joined the accounting profession in 2011. He brings diverse experience from various industries and specializes in partnership tax compliance and has extensive experience dealing with the tax planning aspects of structuring business ventures and transactions. His primary practice areas include cannabis, entertainment (both film production and for talent) and high net worth individuals.

David Greenamyre, Tax partner , located in San Jose, began his career in public accounting in 2009, including spending several years with a Big Four firm, specializing in corporate taxation with a focus on ASC 740 income tax accounting and theory. He has extensive tax experience in the technology, hospitality and consumer product goods industries. He has provided services to a variety of publicly and privately-held companies.

Ryan Guyton, Tax partner , is located in the Dallas office and is a seasoned tax and advisory professional primarily serving privately held businesses with revenues ranging from $5 million to over $600 million through his expertise in income and estate tax planning, wealth transfer & succession planning, merger & acquisition consulting (including both valuation and tax implications of these transactions), business valuation, entity selection, asset protection planning, industry benchmarking, CFO consulting, and other business advisory services.

Isaac Peace, Audit partner , is based in the Dallas office and has been serving the accounting industry since 2005. He focuses on audit, attestation, internal controls and business advisory in the technology, real estate and financial services industries.

Eric Thomas, Consulting partner , is based in San Ramon and brings more than 20 years of experience serving nonprofit and for-profit organizations. He focuses on helping nonprofits with their finance and accounting needs and works with a diverse group of clients on their digital transformation. Eric believes that regardless of size and age, organizations can benefit from incorporating enterprise best accounting practices through a solution that uses cloud technology and paperless processes.

New partners joining firm:

Rich Asiodche, Audit partner , is based in the Seattle office and has been a member of the accounting profession since 2002 and spent 14 years with a Big Four firm. His experience spans across various industries including life sciences, technology and emerging growth, advising on mergers and acquisitions, financial statement audits, and integrated audits. His areas of expertise are pensions, debt and equity transactions, share-based payments, derivatives and income taxes with significant experience serving multinational clients with multi-location audits.

Mike Goral, Tax partner , is based in the west Los Angeles office and leads Armanino’s Cannabis Tax practice. A tax professional since 1989, he spent time with multiple Big Four firms and has significant experience in federal, state and local tax from both an accounting and legal perspective. He advises cannabis clients on a broad range of issues that affect the space, including mergers and acquisitions, loan structuring, and funding mechanisms from venture capital, private equity and investment banking. Mike provides guidance on cannabis technology, manufacturing, transportation and retail issues, and literally wrote the book on Cannabis Taxation for Thompson Reuters.

