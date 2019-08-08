Armanino Begins Accepting Cryptocurrency Payments, Extends Proprietary Block Explorer

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 28 mins ago

Firm transacting in more than 1,000 cryptocurrencies

SAN RAMON, Calif., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Armanino LLP, one of the 25 largest accounting and business consulting firms in the U.S., today announced the firm is accepting payment in more than 1,000 cryptocurrencies. Clients can now effectively pay for accounting and consulting solutions with top coins such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Litecoin and many other altcoins, making Armanino one of the few public accounting firms to accept digital assets. Armanino is also extending the firm’s proprietary block explorer and associated audit tools to a cloud-deployed solution which can be utilized internally or by clients, including virtual currency exchanges (VCEs), custodians and blockchain companies.

“With more fintech companies, banks and brokerages exploring ways to mainstream cryptocurrency, it made sense for Armanino to build the infrastructure necessary to accept cryptocurrency payments for what we expect to be a growing form of payment,” said Andries Verschelden, partner at Armanino and Blockchain practice leader.

In addition to accepting cryptocurrency payments, the firm is expanding its proprietary block explorer. Armanino’s block explorer works with top public blockchains to analyze transaction and wallet details as well as digital signature validation tools to obtain independent and credible audit evidence, giving clients the most powerful and trustworthy platform for successful audits.

“As digital asset use and adoption increases and new types of transactions are made, such as security token offerings (STO) on public blockchains, the need for third-party assurance tools continues to grow,” said Verschelden. “That’s where our block explorer and associated tools are already proving value to our internal teams and our clients alike.”

Armanino has implemented a crypto onboarding service that includes preparing and consulting clients on the best practices for treasury, accounting, financial reporting, compliance and tax considerations, as well as the means to perform transactions in the new digital asset economy. 

Armanino offers a breadth of industry-specific solutions to the blockchain and cryptocurrency communities, including financial statement audit, tax compliance and structuring, and SOC reporting.

For more information on Armanino’s Blockchain practice, visit: https://www.armaninollp.com/services/blockchain/

About Armanino LLP

Armanino LLP (https://www.armaninollp.com/) is one of the 25 largest independent accounting and business consulting firms in the nation. Armanino provides an integrated set of audit, tax, business management, consulting and technology solutions to companies in the U.S. and globally. The firm helps clients adapt and change in every stage of business, from startup through rapid growth to the sale of a company. Armanino emphasizes smart technology, leading a cloud revolution of financial, operational, sales and compliance tools that are transforming the way companies do business. The firm extends its global services to more than 100 countries through its membership in Moore Stephens International Limited, one of the world’s major accounting and consulting membership organizations. In addition to its core consulting and accounting practices, Armanino operates its division, AMF Media Group (www.amfmediagroup.com), a media and communications services agency. Its affiliate, Intersect Capital (www.intersectcapitalllc.com), is an independent financial planning, wealth and lifestyle management firm.

Kyle McGuire, AMF Media Group
925.790.2788
[email protected]

