Armanino Introduces All-in-One, Ready-Made Back Office, Bundled

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 12 mins ago

One-Stop Solution Set Developed for Small to Mid-Sized Businesses

SAN RAMON, Calif., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Armanino LLP, one of the 25 largest accounting and business consulting firms in the U.S., today announced the launch of Back Office, Bundled, a first-of-its-kind, single-sourced back office solution built with small and mid-sized businesses in mind. As a holistic offering, Back Office, Bundled provides companies with full, end-to-end support, including accounting, finance, human resources and payroll services, along with a custom-tailored, cloud-based technology backbone and unifying dashboard.

Business leaders now have 24-7 access to all pertinent accounting, finance and people information in one easy-to-navigate hub. Designed and created by Armanino’s industry and business experts, Back Office, Bundled provides outstanding capabilities typically not available to entities of this size.

“Small and mid-sized businesses need to be efficient with their operations. Bringing the entire back office suite, from accounting and finance to human resources, into a one-stop solution saves our clients time, brings unparalleled expertise and gives peace of mind to their leadership,” said John Kogan, director and product lead at Armanino LLP. “Our business outsourcing team designed Back Office, Bundled with business leaders in mind. The solution spans many industries, including both for-profit and nonprofit entities, and brings together leading software with our deep expertise in accounting, finance, HR and payroll.”

As a fully integrated solution, Back Office, Bundled brings a dedicated client service team to support a comprehensive spectrum of back office needs including: payroll platform and processing, benefits administration, HR advisory, risk & compliance support, accounts payable, accounts receivable and revenue accounting, full month-end close and reporting, full accounting information for annual tax and regulatory filings, monthly forecast updates, and KPI dashboarding managed by an experienced CFO organization.

In line with Armanino’s commitment to add value at every stage of business, Back Office, Bundled is an affordable and fixed-fee solution that scales for growth by adding features critical to larger organizations as they grow, such as HRIS, policy development, state leave management, cash management, higher transaction volume accounting, cash flow forecasting, fundraising support and 5-year business model planning.

To learn more about Back Office, Bundled and how an all-in-one back office solution with Armanino quality can help businesses reach peak performance, please visit: https://www.armaninollp.com/services/outsourcing/back-office-bundled/ 

About Armanino LLP

Armanino LLP (www.armaninollp.com) is one of the 25 largest independent accounting and business consulting firms in the nation. Armanino provides an integrated set of audit, tax, business management, consulting and technology solutions to companies in the U.S. and globally. The firm helps clients adapt and change in every stage of business, from startup through rapid growth to the sale of a company. Armanino emphasizes smart technology, leading a cloud revolution of financial, operational, sales and compliance tools that are transforming the way companies do business. The firm extends its global services to more than 100 countries through its membership in Moore Global, one of the world’s major accounting and consulting membership organizations. In addition to its core consulting and accounting practices, Armanino operates its division, AMF Media Group (www.amfmediagroup.com), a media and communications services agency. Its affiliate, Intersect Capital (www.intersectcapitalllc.com) is an independent financial planning, wealth and lifestyle management firm.

Kyle McGuire, AMF Media Group
925.790.2788
[email protected]

