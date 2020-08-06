Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Armanino Launches Return-to-Work Solutions to Help Organizations Navigate Workplace Reopening

Armanino Launches Return-to-Work Solutions to Help Organizations Navigate Workplace Reopening

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 4 mins ago

Multi-Pronged Approach Rooted in One-of-a-Kind, Data-Driven App That Mitigates Risk and Empowers Safe Return-to-Work Process

SAN RAMON, Calif., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Armanino LLP, one of the 25 largest accounting and business consulting firms in the U.S., today announced the launch of its new Return-to-Work solution suite aimed at helping businesses navigate workplace reopening in a thoughtful, strategic and safe manner.  Spearheaded by the firm’s Rapid Response Team, the wide-ranging suite prepares organizations for every step of reopening through technology, people policies and operations planning.

“When the time comes to reopen, each business has a responsibility to create a work environment for returning employees that prioritizes safety and protects the company through risk mitigation planning,” said Jenn McCabe, Rapid Response Team member and consulting partner at Armanino. “Using our Return-to-Work App, businesses can securely and discreetly work with employees to monitor COVID-19 symptoms and generate floorplans that meet CDC social distancing guidelines. Additionally, they need to consider appropriate HR policies and operations guidance that appropriately responds to new challenges and potential liabilities created by the pandemic.” 

Armanino’s COVID-19 Return-to-Work App provides insight and visualization with its employee wellness monitoring, workspace scheduler and access to the Armanino COVID-19 Recovery Tracker.  These data-driven tools empower C-suites and HR teams to make workplace decisions that help mitigate risk to employees and customers using real-time information.

The Return-to-Work suite’s people policies provide access to HR consultants who help organizations update policies regarding remote working, health testing, workplace safety programs, travel, family and sick leave management, CARES Act employee retention credits and more.  Every facet of company policy is potentially affected by the global pandemic, and a full review ensures that policies are up to date to protect organizations and people with maximum risk mitigation.

The Return-to-Work operations guidance prepares businesses for reopening by focusing on everything from lease renegotiation and insurance policy reviews to tax matters affected by a changed work environment, company privacy policies and workplace visitation rules. The operations guidance creates policies that a business’s finance and operations teams can execute to optimize their organization, reduce financial liability and ensure the integrity of the physical workplace or office.

To learn more about Armanino’s full suite of Return-to-Work solutions, please visit:
https://www.armaninollp.com/articles/return-to-work-resource-center/

About Armanino LLP

Armanino LLP (www.armaninollp.com) is one of the 25 largest independent accounting and business consulting firms in the nation. Armanino provides an integrated set of audit, tax, business management, consulting and technology solutions to companies in the U.S. and globally. The firm helps clients adapt and change in every stage of business, from startup through rapid growth to the sale of a company. Armanino emphasizes smart technology, leading a cloud revolution of financial, operational, sales and compliance tools that are transforming the way companies do business. The firm extends its global services to more than 100 countries through its membership in Moore Global, one of the world’s major accounting and consulting membership organizations. In addition to its core consulting and accounting practices, Armanino operates its division, AMF Media Group (www.amfmediagroup.com), a media and communications services agency. Its affiliate, Intersect Capital (www.intersectcapitalllc.com) is an independent financial planning, wealth and lifestyle management firm.

Kyle McGuire, AMF Media Group
925.790.2788
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.