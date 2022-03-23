Armanino Named BlackLine’s 2021 Americas Solution Provider of the Year

BlackLine Recognizes Go-To Accounting Firm Partner Armanino for Comprehensive Solutions and Approach

SAN RAMON, Calif., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Armanino LLP, one of the 25 largest accounting and business consulting firms in the U.S., today announced it has been named BlackLine’s 2021 Americas Solution Provider of the Year. Armanino is also a 2021 BlackLine Gold Solution Partner Provider, North America.

Armanino’s relationship with BlackLine stretches back to 2017, when the firm began offering BlackLine’s top-tier cloud-based financial controls and automation solutions to help clients streamline, automate and modernize period-end accounting processes. For years, Armanino has been a go-to partner for BlackLine, from being one of the first to achieve certification for the Modern Accounting Playbook (MAP), which delivers purpose-built solutions built on leading practices to unify data and processes, automate repetitive work, and drive accountability through visibility, to building upon a history of successful implementations and providing ongoing client support.

“Armanino closed more MAP deals in our mid-market segment than any other partner in 2021,” said Mel Zeledon, BlackLine’s senior vice president of strategic alliances. “Additionally, they have built a strong BlackLine practice and are continuing to invest heavily in the alliance in the areas of sales, marketing, customer success and delivery. They continuously work closely with our sales teams on innovative go-to-market strategies, new customer segments and sales approaches.”

“With BlackLine’s solutions and our capabilities to guide clients to success with their financials, we bring companies the best of both worlds,” said Ryan Prindiville, partner-in-charge of consulting at Armanino. “This award recognizes the effort we’ve put in with BlackLine and the investment we’ve made in growing our capabilities. We are proud to deliver BlackLine implementations that result in positive outcomes for our clients, such as faster close cycles, higher quality reporting, more confidence in reporting, and better quality of life for our clients as they are simply able to get things done faster. The value and impact of our relationship extends far beyond software, and we’re proud to continue to invest in our relationship with BlackLine.”

“We set a goal to become BlackLine’s Solution Provider Partner of the Year in 2021, and our record of service, proactive outreach with clients and helping clients utilize BlackLine capabilities to the fullest have helped us do just that,” said Narges Attaran, who drives Armanino’s BlackLine alliance. “We’re honored to be recognized for going above and beyond to implement more industry-specific BlackLine solutions aligned with what our clients want and need. Our holistic approach helps ensure clients’ needs are met and that they have a comprehensive solution to their finance challenges, more than just a successful software implementation.”

BlackLine provides cloud-based solutions to manage and automate financial close, accounts receivable and intercompany accounting processes, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster and with more control.

To learn more about Armanino’s BlackLine solutions and streamlined financial reporting capabilities, visit: https://www.armaninollp.com/software/blackline/

About Armanino LLP

Armanino LLP ( www.armaninollp.com ) is one of the 25 largest independent accounting and business consulting firms in the nation. A certified B Corporation®, Armanino provides an integrated set of audit, tax, business management, consulting and technology solutions to companies in the U.S. and globally. The firm helps clients adapt and change in every stage of business, from startup through rapid growth to the sale of a company. Armanino emphasizes smart technology, leading a cloud revolution of financial, operational, sales and compliance tools that are transforming the way companies do business.

