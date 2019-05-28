Armanino Named in Accounting Today’s Inaugural ‘Best Firms for Technology’ List

Breaking News
SAN RAMON, Calif., May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Armanino LLP, one of the 25 largest accounting and business consulting firms in the U.S., today announced it was recognized in Accounting Today’s inaugural list of Best Firms for Technology. Armanino was selected for its innovative technology strategy, investment in emerging and critical technologies such as blockchain and cybersecurity, and the mindset it will take to thrive going forward. Selected firms demonstrate a commitment to innovation and the ability to embrace and leverage technology to build more responsive and sustainable practices. 

“Recognition as a Best Firm for Technology speaks to Armanino’s purpose to be the most innovative and entrepreneurial firm that makes a positive impact on the lives of our clients, people and communities,” said Matt Armanino, CEO of Armanino LLP. “Focusing on technology is an investment in our clients and our staff. The firm is continuously scouring emerging technologies and identifying new market and service line opportunities to enhance client value and results.”

Armanino distinguishes itself as a forward-thinking firm, both externally with its Blockchain practice, AI Lab, and comprehensive cybersecurity solutions, and internally with its investment in best-in-class technologies and the establishment of its Transformation Committee. As a firm on the leading edge, Armanino enables staff to innovate and create opportunities that grow their careers while always finding new ways to drive value for their clients’ organizations.

The application process included an extensive questionnaire that considered each firm’s digital workflow scale, overall technology strategy, client solutions and the role technology plays in the firm’s culture.

To learn more about the 2019 Best Firms for Technology, visit: https://www.accountingtoday.com/list/the-2019-best-firms-for-technology

About Armanino LLP

Armanino LLP (https://www.armaninollp.com/) is one of the 25 largest independent accounting and business consulting firms in the nation. Armanino provides an integrated set of audit, tax, business management, consulting and technology solutions to companies in the U.S. and globally. The firm helps clients adapt and change in every stage of business, from startup through rapid growth to the sale of a company. Armanino emphasizes smart technology, leading a cloud revolution of financial, operational, sales and compliance tools that are transforming the way companies do business. The firm extends its global services to more than 100 countries through its membership in Moore Stephens International Limited, one of the world’s major accounting and consulting membership organizations. In addition to its core consulting and accounting practices, Armanino operates its division, AMF Media Group (www.amfmediagroup.com), a media and communications services agency. Its affiliate, Intersect Capital (www.intersectcapitalllc.com), is an independent financial planning, wealth and lifestyle management firm.

