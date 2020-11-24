Armanino Named Sage Intacct VAR Partner of the Year for 2020

Firm Earns Honor for the 7th Time and Is Named to Sage Intacct President’s Club for the 8th Time

SAN RAMON, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Armanino LLP, one of the 25 largest accounting and business consulting firms in the U.S., today announced it was named the 2020 Sage Intacct VAR Partner of the Year for the seventh time. The firm was also named to the Sage Intacct President’s Club for the eighth time in the Sage Intacct VAR channel’s 10 years of existence. The President’s Club recognizes the top-performing partners in the Sage Intacct channel. Winners are recognized for achieving stellar client satisfaction and growth in deployment of the cloud financial management solution.

“We have long been advocates for best-of-breed cloud accounting solutions such as Sage Intacct and are proud to be recognized for our successes in helping clients achieve integrated optimization,” said Scott Schimberg, consulting partner at Armanino LLP and Sage Intacct deployment lead. “Making VAR Partner of the Year and President’s Club demonstrates that our clients are seeing the impact and value of cloud accounting solutions in their finance groups.”

“This year’s winners of the Sage Intacct Partner Awards are comprised of organizations that have gone above and beyond for customers during a tumultuous year for most businesses. These top partners have set themselves apart within the Sage Intacct channel. We congratulate Armanino for winning our VAR Partner of the Year Award for the seventh time and achieving membership in our President’s Club for the eighth time,” said Taylor Macdonald, SVP of Channels for Sage Intacct.

Lindy Antonelli, consulting partner at Armanino and Sage Intacct business development lead, added: “Achieving both President’s Club and VAR Partner of the Year validates our expertise with Sage Intacct and reinforces the strategic business partnership we build with our clients.”

Armanino’s Sage Intacct implementation and integration consulting practice helps growing companies address scalability issues by deploying the solution with integration packs that improve productivity and quality and timeliness of decision-making information. The firm also offers a host of integration packs for Sage Intacct, including Salesforce, SAP Concur, Workday Adaptive Planning, BlackLine, LeafLogix and CSV Imports. And, the firm’s 990 Nonprofit Dashboard for Sage Intacct is custom-built with nonprofit organizations in mind.

Additionally, Armanino has a training academy where individuals can learn how to use the Sage Intacct system more effectively. You can access the Armanino Academy training courses by clicking here.

To learn more about Sage Intacct and how it can streamline financial processes and provide real-time financial and operational insights, please visit:

https://www.armaninollp.com/software/sage-intacct

About Armanino LLP

Armanino LLP ( www.armaninollp.com ) is one of the 25 largest independent accounting and business consulting firms in the nation. Armanino provides an integrated set of audit, tax, business management, consulting and technology solutions to companies in the U.S. and globally. The firm helps clients adapt and change in every stage of business, from startup through rapid growth to the sale of a company. Armanino emphasizes smart technology, leading a cloud revolution of financial, operational, sales and compliance tools that are transforming the way companies do business. The firm extends its global services to more than 100 countries through its membership in Moore Global, one of the world’s major accounting and consulting membership organizations. In addition to its core consulting and accounting practices, Armanino operates its division, AMF Media Group ( www.amfmediagroup.com ), a media and communications services agency. Its affiliate, Intersect Capital ( www.intersectcapitalllc.com ) is an independent financial planning, wealth and lifestyle management firm.