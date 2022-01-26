Armanino’s Internship Programs Receive Industry, Overall Recognition from Firsthand

Innovative Experiences Lead to High Marks Among Accounting Firms, in Diversity and Overall Internships

SAN RAMON, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Armanino LLP, one of the 25 largest accounting and business consulting firms in the U.S., today announced the firm has received new rankings in the Firsthand (formerly Vault) internship survey. This recognition reflects Armanino’s creative approach to developing fulfilling, immersive internships, even as a virtual offering during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Armanino’s Firsthand internship rankings include:

#7 in Best Accounting Internships

#13 in Best Internships for Diversity (Overall)

#18 in Best Internships for Employment Prospects

#21 in Best Internships for Diversity – Diversity with Respect to Women

#21 in Best Internships for Diversity – Racial & Ethnic Diversity

#22 in 100 Best Internships Overall

#29 Best Internships for Diversity – LGBTQ+ Diversity

Firsthand’s 100 Best Internships rankings reflect internship programs with the highest overall scores across the survey pool. Based on feedback from 11,400 interns in more than 30 different areas and firms of all types across the country, Firsthand’s rankings take into account interns’ rankings of companies’ quality of life, compensation and benefits, interview process, career development, full-time employment prospects, and diversity.

“We’re focused on delivering a well-rounded and innovative internship experience at Armanino, and we’re proud to be recognized among the top internship programs in the U.S.,” said Carol Ann Nash, chief people officer at Armanino. “Our interns tell us they enjoy our programs because they get to work directly with other people in the firm, across several service areas and on very different types of projects that often involve connection and emphasize our culture. We encourage interns to think differently and connect with a cohort of their peers while making deep, meaningful connections with our employees. Being honored for our success on these fronts, as well as our emphasis on diversity, equity and inclusion, reinforces the value of our internship programs and how we’re creating memorable and valuable experiences for our interns.”

Armanino’s internship programs are designed intentionally to include creative factors that set them apart from others in the accounting industry and internships at companies in general. The firm’s programs combine case study activities with exposure to advanced problem-solving work that employees typically tackle around their third to fourth year of work in public accounting and consulting. Armanino also allows students to interact with different service lines and industries to develop their desired skill sets that pave a direct path to different types of careers in accounting and consulting, including business management.

Teamwork is also a critical component of Armanino’s internships. The seasonal winter and summer programs combine an innovative approach to virtual teams, where interns connect with a cohort of peers and network to gain valuable insights and professional connections. They also have the option to experience Armanino’s offices and culture in the firm’s offices through on-site work experiences and collaboration with all levels of employees, as well as events that foster connection. Armanino’s interns also noted they valued the time they spent with Matt Armanino, the firm’s CEO, both for work-related discussions and feedback as well as creative projects such as the development of social media campaigns and videos, a nod to the accessibility of firm leadership and the range of projects interns experience.

To learn more about career opportunities at Armanino, visit: https://www.armaninollp.com/careers/

